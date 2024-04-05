STAR ISLAND 2024, the world’s alluring “futuristic fireworks entertainment” to make its highly anticipated comeback in Japan

Unprecedented two-day event for fireworks display / First in Fukuoka

Tickets on sale: https://l-tike.com/starisland/ *The above websites are currently available only in English and Japanese. TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 April 2024 – The STAR ISLAND Executive Committee and the STAR ISLAND FUKUOKA Executive Committee are delighted to announce that the futuristic fireworks entertainment, STAR ISLAND, will be held in Japan (Fukuoka and Tokyo) for the first time in five years, having been held in various countries worldwide since 2017. ■Features of STAR ISLAND STAR ISLAND has achieved considerable success through its performance in various countries such as Singapore and Saudi Arabia, earning global acclaim from audiences. The STAR ISLAND is composed of six essential components. *The aforementioned components may vary depending on the selected performance area and ticket type. ■STAR ISLAND 2024 Overview ●STAR ISLAND FUKUOKA 2024 Date and time: 11th May (Sat) and 12th May (Sun), 2024 *Doors open 15:00, show starts 19:15 and finishes 21:00. Venue: Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Jigyomomochi Special Site Estimated number of visitors: approx. 20,000 – 30,000 people / day x 2 days Co-organisers: Avex Live Creative Inc., MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc. / Takara Leben Co., Ltd., JTB Corp. Fukuoka Branch, Fukuoka Softbank HAWKS Supported by Fukuoka City, Television Nishinippon Corporation, and Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. Tickets：STAR SEAT (In subarea Momochihama): 7,150 JPY / 1 person STAR VIEW: 14,850 JPY / 1 person STAR PREMIUM VIEW: 18,150 JPY / 1 person CAMERAS ALLOWED SEAT: 17,600 JPY / 1 person STAR PREMIUM PAIR: 38,500 JPY / 2 persons STAR GROUP SEAT: 77,000 JPY / 4 persons LIMITED STAR SEAT -DINNER-： 72,600 JPY / 2 persons *Price including VAT ●STAR ISLAND 2024 Date and time: 1st June (Sat) and 2nd June (Sun), 2024 *Doors open 16:00, show starts 19:15 and finishes 21:00. Venue: Odaiba Marine Park Estimated number of visitors: approx. 15,000 people /day x 2 days Supported by Tokyo Metropolitan Government Tickets: STAR SEAT: 9,350 JPY / 1 person STAR VIEW: 15,950 JPY / 1 person STAR PREMIUM VIEW: 18,150 JPY / 1 person CAMERAS ALLOWED SEAT: 19,250 JPY / 1 person STAR PREMIUM PAIR: 38,500 JPY / 2 persons STAR GROUP SEAT: 77,000 JPY / 4 persons LIMITED STAR SEAT -DINNER-: 72,600 JPY / 2 persons *Price including VAT ■Performances to date Seven performances were produced, attracting more than 15 million people. May 2017: Odaiba Marine Park

May 2018: Odaiba Marine Park

December 2018: Singapore.

July 2019: Toyosu Gururi Park

September 2019: Saudi Arabia.

December 2019: Singapore

December 2022: Singapore

December 2023: Singapore

