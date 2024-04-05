STAR ISLAND 2024, the world’s alluring “futuristic fireworks entertainment” to make its highly anticipated comeback in Japan

Unprecedented two-day event for fireworks display / First in Fukuoka
- 11th May (Sat) and 12th May (Sun), 2024 at Fukuoka PayPay Dome and Jigyomomochi Special Site
- 1st June (Sat) and 2nd June (Sun), 2024 at Odaiba Marine Park
- Special website: https://star-island.jp/en
- Tickets on sale: https://l-tike.com/starisland/
●STAR ISLAND FUKUOKA 2024
Date and time: 11th May (Sat) and 12th May (Sun), 2024 *Doors open 15:00, show starts 19:15 and finishes 21:00.
Venue: Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Jigyomomochi Special Site
Estimated number of visitors: approx. 20,000 – 30,000 people / day x 2 days
Co-organisers: Avex Live Creative Inc., MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc. / Takara Leben Co., Ltd., JTB Corp. Fukuoka Branch, Fukuoka Softbank HAWKS
Supported by Fukuoka City, Television Nishinippon Corporation, and Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd.
Tickets：STAR SEAT (In subarea Momochihama): 7,150 JPY / 1 person
STAR VIEW: 14,850 JPY / 1 person
STAR PREMIUM VIEW: 18,150 JPY / 1 person
CAMERAS ALLOWED SEAT: 17,600 JPY / 1 person
STAR PREMIUM PAIR: 38,500 JPY / 2 persons
STAR GROUP SEAT: 77,000 JPY / 4 persons
LIMITED STAR SEAT -DINNER-： 72,600 JPY / 2 persons
*Price including VAT
●STAR ISLAND 2024
Date and time: 1st June (Sat) and 2nd June (Sun), 2024 *Doors open 16:00, show starts 19:15 and finishes 21:00.
Venue: Odaiba Marine Park
Estimated number of visitors: approx. 15,000 people /day x 2 days
Supported by Tokyo Metropolitan Government
Tickets: STAR SEAT: 9,350 JPY / 1 person
STAR VIEW: 15,950 JPY / 1 person
STAR PREMIUM VIEW: 18,150 JPY / 1 person
CAMERAS ALLOWED SEAT: 19,250 JPY / 1 person
STAR PREMIUM PAIR: 38,500 JPY / 2 persons
STAR GROUP SEAT: 77,000 JPY / 4 persons
LIMITED STAR SEAT -DINNER-: 72,600 JPY / 2 persons
*Price including VAT
■Performances to date
Seven performances were produced, attracting more than 15 million people.
May 2017: Odaiba Marine Park
May 2018: Odaiba Marine Park
December 2018: Singapore.
July 2019: Toyosu Gururi Park
September 2019: Saudi Arabia.
December 2019: Singapore
December 2022: Singapore
December 2023: Singapore
Hashtag: #STARISLAND
