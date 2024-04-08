Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios Receives Heartwarming Welcome in Laos

The reigning Miss Universe 2023, 23-year-old Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, received a heartfelt welcome from local fans and dignitaries during her visit to Laos as part of an Asia tour after her visit to Thailand on 2 to 4 April.

Palacios, along with a delegation from the Miss Universe Organization, arrived at Wattay International Airport on 5 April, embarking on a three-day itinerary across Laos.

The Nicaraguan Miss Universe made history as the first Nicaraguan to clinch this title in November 2023, joining the ranks of the Big Four international beauty pageants, which include Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth.

Before her journey as Miss Universe, Palacios showcased her talent in the Miss World 2021 competition, where she secured a notable placement in the top 40, laying the groundwork for her success on the global stage.

Welcomed by Lao fans, children, and Miss Universe Laos 2023 Phaimany Lathsabanthao, who is also her good friend, the visit kicked off with a reception at Crowne Plaza in Vientiane Capital. Palacios delighted the crowd by greeting them in Lao language with basic words such as “Sabaidee” and “Khop jai”, expressing her excitement and gratitude for the warm reception.

During her stay, Palacios visited several landmarks in Vientiane Capital, including Patouxay, Sisaket, Phakeo Temple, Vientiane Museum of Contemporary Art, and That Luang stupa, sharing moments with the local beauty queen and their respective teams. The visit also included a traditional Baci ceremony to show Palacios bits from Lao traditions and culture.

Concluding her tour in Laos, Palacios extended her visit to the Lao Friends Hospital for Children in Luang Prabang (LFHC) on 7 April, where she engaged with young patients, spreading joy and hope. Recognized for her philanthropic spirit, she participated in various activities and distributed gifts, emphasizing the importance of accessible healthcare.

“I am so grateful and empowered to visit the kids, nurses and doctors at LFHC. And we made history together to bring Miss Universe to Luang Prabang and thank you for your (LFHC) support,” said Miss Universe Laos 2023 Phaimany Lathsabanthao referring to her friend Palacios.

After Laos, Palacios will head to Cambodia for a three-day visit from 8 to 10 April. Her final stop in her Asia tour will be India from 6 to 9 May.

As Palacios continues her Asia tour, including stops in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, and India, she promised meaningful cultural exchanges and continuous support for national pageants in Asia countries.