Galaxy Macau Celebrates A Trio Of Prestigious Accolades From Travel + Leisure China, The Ttg China Travel Awards, And The Vogue Hong Kong Beauty Awards

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2024 – Galaxy Macau™ (“Galaxy Macau”) is proud to announce that it has received a trio of prestigious awards from three highly respected publications, highlighting the continued excellence and innovation of the renowned integrated resort and its world-class luxury hospitality brands. Galaxy Macau was ranked in ‘China’s Top 100 Hotels’ by Travel + Leisure, Andaz Macau was named ‘Best New Hotel in China’ at the TTG China Travel Awards, and Banyan Tree Spa Macau was recognized as the ‘Best Hotel Spa’ at the Vogue Hong Kong Beauty Awards 2024.

Galaxy Macau ranked in ‘China’s Top 100 Hotels’ by Travel + Leisure China.

The first of the three accolades arrived on February 22, when Galaxy Macau was ranked in ‘China’s Top 100 Hotels’ at the Travel + Leisure 2023 China Travel Awards. Launched in 2007 by world-renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure, the Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards partners with Ctrip’s “Reputation Ranking” to evaluate hotels, destinations, and scenic spots using a variety of criteria, providing an authoritative benchmark for China’s tourism industry.

The next esteemed publication to recognise a Galaxy Macau hotel was Vogue Hong Kong, with Banyan Tree Spa Macau being named ‘Best Hotel Spa’ at the Vogue Hong Kong Beauty Awards 2024 on March 15. Celebrating excellence in the world of beauty and skincare, the Vogue Hong Kong Beauty Awards recognize outstanding products, brands, and innovations that have made a significant impact over the past year.

Andaz Macau named ‘Best New Hotel in China’ at the TTG China Travel Awards.

And the most recent accolade was announced at the 17th Annual TTG China Travel Awards 2024, which took place in Shanghai on March 28, with Andaz Macau being named ‘Best New Hotel in China’, just six months after opening. Launched in 2008, the TTG China Travel Awards honors the best of Greater China’s travel industry, including airlines, hotels and resorts, serviced residences, and travel services, as voted for by travel consultants, tour operators, and destination management professionals who are readers of TTG China, TTG-BTmice China, TTG Asia, TTG India, TTGmice, TTGassociations, and TTG Asia Luxury. The TTG China Travel Awards are modelled after the annual flagship TTG Travel Awards, which have honored the best in Asia Pacific’s travel and tourism organisations since 1989, and are regarded as the most prestigious travel industry awards in the region.

Banyan Tree Spa Macau recognized as the ‘Best Hotel Spa’ at the Vogue Hong Kong Beauty Awards.

“We are thrilled and honoured that Galaxy Macau and two hotels within the resort have been bestowed with this trio of prestigious awards,” said Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer (Macau), Galaxy Entertainment Group. “Our team is committed to continually raising the bar and bringing our guests new and exciting experiences, as well as providing state-of-the-art facilities complemented by our unique Asian Heart service philosophy, so it makes me very proud to see these efforts recognized by guests and esteemed industry professionals. As well as being a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work, accolades such as these inspire us to strive for even higher levels of excellence in all areas, and to do everything we can to support the Macau SAR Government’s efforts to solidify Macau’s position as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”

