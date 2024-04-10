Prince Holding Group Champions Resilience and Safety at International Mine Awareness Day Celebration

Prince Holding Group, one of the leading business groups in Cambodia, was invited by the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC) to celebrate International Mine Awareness Day and Assistance in Mine Action, themed ‘Rising Stronger: Building Resilience in Mine-Affected Regions.’

Prince Holding Group , one of the leading business groups in Cambodia, has been graciously invited by the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC) to participate in the commemoration of International Mine Awareness Day and Assistance in Mine Action. Themed 'Rising Stronger: Building Resilience in Mine-Affected Regions,' the event highlights the collective efforts of ASEAN countries to address the challenges posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) both regionally and globally.

From April 3 to April 6, this crucial conference featured ARMAC-led discussions, interactive sessions at the APOPO Visitor Center, and participation in the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority’s (CMAA) observance of International Mine Awareness Day. Participants also engaged in guided tours of active minefields by the HALO Trust, visits to the CMAC Peace Museum, and a strategic reflection session with Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Sister Denise Coghlan.

Ms. Rothna Buth, Executive Director of ARMAC declared, “In challenging times, we unite to become stronger. Our commitment to mine action is not just about removing landmines but also about building resilient communities for a future free from the marks of conflict.”

The event welcomed notable figures, including H.E. Mr. Buakeo Phumvongsay, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic to Cambodia, and H.E. Dr. Ly Thuch, Senior Minister and First Vice President of the CMAA, alongside representatives from ASEAN member states, Japan, and other distinguished guests.

“Prince Group reaffirms our commitment to a future where every step we take is on safe ground. Together, we turn the tide against the legacy of landmines, building a path to peace, security, and development for all,” stated Mr. Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group.

As a champion for community welfare and environmental care, Prince Group reiterates its commitment to driving sustainable change. This event aligns with their mission to secure safer, prosperous futures in mine-impacted regions, emphasizing the value of care, teamwork, and resilience.

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia’s largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.