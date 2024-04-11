TDCX the first Southeast Asian and Singapore-headquartered service provider to be recognized among world’s top outsourcing companies

TDCX ranked 18th in OA500 Index which recognizes top BPO firms globally



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2024 – TDCX, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has emerged as the only Southeast Asian business process outsourcing (BPO) company in the top 20 global Outsource Accelerator (OA) 500 2024 Index. The index evaluates more than 3,500 companies worldwide on the strength of their global network and commitment to excellence. Factors such as domain authority, website traffic, employee reviews, LinkedIn engagement, and third-party analysis from Crunchbase and ZoomInfo are evaluated as part of the process.

Mr Derek Gallimore, Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator, said, “Nowadays, businesses have an array of choices for their outsourcing needs. TDCX has differentiated itself from competitors by continuously investing in talent, maintaining a robust online presence, and being up-to-date with AI technologies. It is through these initiatives that TDCX has grown into a great company. I congratulate TDCX on this great milestone.”

Ms Angie Tay, Group Chief Operating Officer, TDCX, said, “At TDCX, we have always been driven by our ethos to #BeMore. This means we constantly strive to bring more value to our clients in everything we do, enabling us to grow alongside them as we ventured into regions beyond Southeast Asia over the years. We are proud to be recognized among industry leaders and this achievement is the result of the hard work and dedication of our more than 17,800 talented colleagues across our 30 campuses worldwide.

“Looking ahead, we will be dedicating more resources to talent development and helping our clients harness technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) through our dedicated consulting arm, TDCX AI. These initiatives will be geared towards helping both clients and employees leverage AI to analyze data, extract insights, and identify opportunities at a faster pace and with greater reliability, while exercising caution in the use of AI as it develops. We believe that through such efforts, we will be able to empower our stakeholders to envision the future and strengthen their capabilities.”

A solution that TDCX has recently rolled out is TDCX FastTrack. The AI-enabled productivity platform is designed to help customer service (CS) representatives automate multiple processes while equipping them with information in real-time. TDCX FastTrack’s ability to proactively recommend solutions in real-time helps representatives to deliver positive customer outcomes more efficiently. Based on initial testing, CS representatives were able to reduce customer holding time for incoming call inquiries by 40 per cent.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence, and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising, and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities, and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 30 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.