Unearthing Luang Prabang’s Mysteries: The Legend of the Lost Treasure

Armed with nothing but a map and a set of clues, exploring Luang Prabang has transformed into a game where participants are tasked with unveiling the secrets of a lost fortune; it is “The Legend of The Lost Treasure.”

Walking through the ancient streets of the UNESCO Heritage Town in northern Laos can now feel like being transported to an ancient era where mystery awaits at every turn. Starting from Sofitel Luang Prabang, tourists are guided by whispers of local legends and tales passed down through generations of Lao families.

Throughout the journey, participants encounter 12 riddles, each one offering a glimpse into the city’s past. From the streets of the old town center to the banks of the Nam Khan River, every clue brings the tourists one step closer to unlocking the secrets of the “lost treasure.”

The roads of Luang Prabang are known for their distinctive style that blends French colonial architecture and Lao traditional housing. Strolling through its alleys gives the visitors a glimpse into authentic Lao life, where local residents, families, and elderly couples would often recount the most fascinating stories about the town and its inhabitants. This experience lets tourists connect directly with Laos, learning firsthand rather than reading about it or relying on tour guides.

The game, launched by Sofitel and 3 Nagas Luang Prabang, isn’t just an exciting challenge for foreign visitors; it’s also a chance for locals to see Luang Prabang in a new light. While the “hunt” under the hot April sun can be tough, the excitement of uncovering the town’s secrets motivates even the most laid-back participants.

For those who need a break, 3 Nagas Restaurant offers a blend of French and Lao ice cream flavors to enjoy while waiting for the hunters to finish their quest.

With Pi Mai Lao or Lao New Year just around the corner, 3 Nagas Luang Prabang and its MGallery offer an exclusive “Pi Mai Ice Cream” from 10 to 16 April. Flavors like jasmine, pandan, and sticky rice aim to capture the spirit of the Lao New Year.

3 Nagas Luang Prabang: A Journey Through Time and Luxury

Among the quaint streets and ancient temples, the 3 Nagas Luang Prabang stands out, boasting accommodations steeped in heritage and luxury.

At the forefront of this historic site are two distinguished properties: the Lamache House and the Khamboua House. The Lamache House, with its seven rooms dating back to 1898, was initially built for informal gatherings of the Royal Court. Later, it transformed into an ice-cream parlor, earning the title of the official supplier to the Royal Court. During restoration, essence extracts used for flavoring ice cream were unearthed, one now showcased in the main lobby. Preserving the original structure, restoration involved traditional techniques, with most woodwork crafted from May Pow wood.

Across the road stands the Khamboua House, formerly known as the “Mantion,” dating back to 1903. Built by King Sisavangvong’s counselor, this building overlooks a garden that stretches toward the Nam Khan River. The Khamboua House, comprising eight uniquely traditionally styled rooms, also offers all modern comforts.