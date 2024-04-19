Gen Zs Trust User and Expert Insights on Shopee

60% consumers prioritise platforms with easy search and user reviews



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024 – Shopee’s ‘Engaging Generation Z Shoppers in the Digital Era’ survey findings revealed that 60% of respondents prioritise platforms with easy search, comparison functionalities, and helpful reviews followed closely by comprehensive product information and trustworthiness. This emphasises the importance of building a user-friendly platform brimming with product variety, professional recommendations, and insightful user reviews to capture Gen Z’s attention.

Shopee Live empowers users to connect with brands and sellers with its user-friendly live chat, fostering real-time interactions and product demonstrations, which strengthens user confidence in every purchase

Underscoring their research-heavy habits, 30% of Gen Z strategise their purchase, holding over 70% of items in their cart for more than a day to conduct in-depth research before committing to a purchase. This highlights the importance of building a research-friendly environment, which includes offering a rich variety of research products, incorporating professional recommendations, and fostering insightful user reviews.

While research is paramount, a smooth checkout process is equally important. When asked “What will increase your likelihood of checking out your items immediately?”, 6 in 10 Gen Z shoppers focus on user experience features like product restock reminders, flash deals, and voucher applications. Additionally, easy order cancellation and price comparison tools are highly sought after. The remaining 40% look for efficient platform delivery services to finalise their purchases.

Gen Z put importance on value maximisation in their purchasing decisions. Free shipping, competitive pricing, attractive promotions, discounts and vouchers are critical motivators for 83% of respondents, demonstrating their focus on getting the most for their money. Interestingly, product quality appears to be a secondary factor when choosing a purchase channel.

Shopee’s research delves even deeper, revealing that Gen Z consumers heavily rely on reviews and customer service throughout the buying journey. Over 75% actively seek out reviews from both users and experts before making a purchase. Engaging with sellers through chat features and comparing products across brands are also common practices for this generation. The remaining utilise Shopee Live and Shopee Video for product information and purchase decisions.

Ming Kit Tan, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia, said, “We understand that Gen Z presents a significant growth opportunity. Our user-friendly platform features like Shopee Live empower users with information beyond product listings, such as in-depth reviews or live demonstrations. It fosters a relationship between seller and buyer, allowing a sense of trust to be built between each interaction. Such hyper-personalised experiences function as a value-added service, building long-term brand loyalty within this rising demographic”

Customer service remains a key differentiator. In 2023 alone, Shopee celebrated an industry-leading 98% success rate for cases resolved within 30 seconds, translating to an impressive 80% customer satisfaction rate. These figures underscore Gen Z’s demand for a seamless research experience coupled with top-notch customer service for a successful online shopping journey.

Shopee prioritises user satisfaction through its continuously evolving search function, leveraging deep learning to analyse user browsing and purchase behaviour. The platform’s recommendation engine personalises product suggestions, ensuring a customised shopping experience for every user. Additionally, Shopee Live empowers users to connect with brands and sellers with its user-friendly live chat. This feature fosters real-time interactions and product demonstrations, which strengthens user confidence in every purchase.

