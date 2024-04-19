NEOM welcomes leading industry figures and investors to Hong Kong showcase as part of its ‘Discover NEOM’ China tour

Key government, business and industry leaders attended a series of presentations and meetings organized in partnership with the Belt and Road Office (BRO) under the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024 – NEOM has concluded its ‘Discover NEOM’ China tour with an event at its last destination, Hong Kong. The event, held at M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District, was organized in partnership with the Belt and Road Office (BRO) under the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

A series of presentations by the NEOM leadership team led the event agenda, showcasing the progress and milestones of NEOM to date, as well as the partnership and investment opportunities available to the audience.

A private showcase, entitled ‘Discover NEOM: A New Future by Design’, was a highlight of the event, providing guests with an immersive experience that explored THE LINE, the 170-kilometer-long city that will be the future of urban living; Oxagon, which is redefining the traditional industrial model; Trojena, the mountain resort of NEOM, and finally, Sindalah, a luxury island destination in the Red Sea that will be open to the public later this year.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO, NEOM, said: “We would like to thank the Government of the HKSAR and the Belt and Road Office for the support in cohosting the event. We enjoyed showcasing NEOM’s tangible on-the-ground progress and discussing the range of investment opportunities available to Hong Kong companies. We are looking forward in continuing to engage with our Hong Kong partners to meet our shared goals for a better future.”

Mr Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR, said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome the NEOM leadership team to Hong Kong. As an open economy and one of the world’s top financial, investment and innovation hubs, Hong Kong stands ready to support Saudi Arabia in achieving its vision, while bringing growth opportunities for Hong Kong.

Saudi Arabia are key players in the development of the Belt and Road Initiative (B&RI). With our internationally-benchmarked professional services and talent pool, Hong Kong can provide support for projects, such as NEOM, along the Belt and Road countries. We will continue to foster exchanges and co-operation with Saudi Arabia on all fronts, with a view to achieving mutual benefits and contributing to the B&RI.”

Mr. Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for Belt and Road of the HKSAR, said: “The Belt and Road Office is delighted that NEOM has come to Hong Kong as part of its global tour. As the Belt and Road Initiative and NEOM both share a long-term vision to create a sustainable future based on collaboration, connectivity and innovation, ‘Discover NEOM’ brings people and ideas together to facilitate opportunities and long-term cooperation.

“Not only are these opportunities beneficial to NEOM and the development of Saudi Arabia, but they also create prospects for Hong Kong and its business, technology and cultural sectors. We believe the discussions that have taken place are just the beginning of many fruitful partnerships as Hong Kong continues to strengthen its role as a hub to support the Belt and Road Initiative as it enters its next golden decade”

Discover NEOM Hong Kong is the latest stop for the global roadshow, and follows events in key markets including Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Berlin, and London.

Photo Caption:(From left to right) Mr. Nicholas Ho, Commissioner for Belt and Road of the HKSAR, Miss Eliza Lee, Permanent Secretary for Commerce Economic Development of the HKSAR, Mr Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, Mr Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a new future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this new future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@NEOM.com or visit www.NEOM.com and www.NEOM.com/en-us/newsroom.