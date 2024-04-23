Clean Air Network welcomes new Chairperson of the Board

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2024 – Clean Air Network (“CAN”), a leading advocate for clean air in Hong Kong, is proud to announce that Samantha Hon has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Board, effective March 15, 2024.

“I am confident that Samantha’s experience and passion for our cause will infuse CAN with new energy and enthusiasm, propelling our organisation to new heights. Her leadership will not only widen and deepen our impact but also bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to advance our mission,” says Tong Zhao, immediate past Chairperson.

Samantha Hon brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. She is a founding member and Managing Director of Grand Voyage Partners and formerly the Managing Director and Asia Pacific Head of Consumer and Retail Sector at UBS Investment Banking and also a member of its Asia Pacific Regional Leadership Group. Samantha’s career journey began in the telecom sector before transitioning to various roles in investment banking and asset management. Her demonstrated strengths in leadership, strategic planning and business development equip her well to lead CAN in its mission for clean air for all in Hong Kong. Samantha holds an MBA Degree from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a Master’s Degree in International Relations from Cambridge University.

“I am very excited and deeply honoured to assume this role and look forward to collaborating closely with the Board, the CEO, our dedicated team, and valued partners to further our mission for achieving clean air for all in Hong Kong,” says Samantha.

CAN is grateful to Tong for her leadership over the past four years. Her unwavering dedication leaves an indelible mark on CAN’s journey. Under her guidance, CAN has navigated the challenges posed by Covid-19 and continued to make significant strides in raising awareness about air quality issues and advocating for policy changes to improve the health and well-being of Hong Kong people.

With the support of our committed board members, esteemed advisors, passionate staff, and invaluable partners, we are confident that CAN will further strengthen our effectiveness in driving towards achieving clean air for all in Hong Kong.

About Clean Air Network (CAN)

Since its establishment in 2009, CAN has become a principal advocate for clean air and the only dedicated air issue focused non-profit organization in Hong Kong. Through constructive dialogue and in accordance with evidence-based practices, CAN has been a strong force from civil society in shaping Hong Kong government’s long-term clean air strategy. CAN has maintained a consistent media presence, integrated relevant expertise in the community, conducted education programmes to raise public awareness and provided support to schools in some affected areas to reflect the situation and seek improvements.

