Italian Trade Agency unveils The Italian Taste Lab at FHA-F&B

Italy: the largest European representation at FHA-F&B 2024 with 58 Italian exhibitors



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2024 – At the opening of FHA-Food & Beverage 2024, Southeast Asia’s largest trade show for F&B professionals, the Italian Trade Agency Singapore is proud to unveil the Italian Taste Lab at its official pavilion, during the Italian press conference.

The Italian Taste Lab at FHA-Food & Beverage 2024

Featuring addresses by Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei, and Giorgio Calveri, Italian Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines, “Navigating the Future of Food” took place on the 23rd of April at 11:30 AM. The press conference seeks to highlight more Italian trade names and businesses in observance of the steady rise in demand and popularity of Italian food in Singapore and worldwide.

Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei, says, “As one of the main exhibiting countries with 58 companies showcasing their products, the Italian presence at FHA is also enriched by masterclasses and live culinary demonstrations aimed at celebrating the best products coming out of Italy. A richness in variety and in quality, which is the reason why Italian cuisine has been nominated for inclusion on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. The numbers we have seen from our industry partners justifies our position as a gastronomy powerhouse, not only as a cuisine but as an industry attentive to issues like sustainability, health, and circularity.

We have been warmly welcomed by both Singaporeans and the government, with the government having just approved training by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy on Italian private dining in collaboration with the Italian Embassy. With their continued support we can look forward to expanding the Italian culinary and gastronomic footprint not only in Singapore but in the Asiatic region as well”.

As of January 2024, Italian food exports to Singapore have shown steady growth, driven by increasing demand for authentic Italian products in the local market. On its end, Italy has been exporting a wide range of food products to Singapore consistently, including pasta, olive oil, wine, cheese, cured meats, and specialty sauces. The demand is driven by the high-quality perception of Italian food products, recognised for their authenticity, craftsmanship, and gastronomic excellence. Further spurring growth is Singapore’s growing interest in specialty and niche Italian food products, marked by the evolving tastes and preferences of Singaporean consumers for products that are organic, artisanal, and region-specific.

Giorgio Calveri, Italian Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines, says, “There is an undeniable growing appetite for Italian cuisine among Singaporean consumers driven by the premiumisation trend that sees a steady demand for niche and premium Italian products. Singaporeans, as discerning foodies, also appreciate authenticity in goods and produce from restaurants and stores, driving demand for items with clear provenance. We are proud to be able to offer more to this conversation and growth. With our participation at FHA, we hope to be able to share more of our food culture that we are incredibly proud of with trade professionals and consumers here in Singapore.”

What to Expect at the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion

Conducted in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion will serve as a platform for promoting Italian cuisine and food products at FHA-Food & Beverage 2024.

Showcasing their respective products at FHA-F&B 2024 alongside the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion will be 58 Italian exhibitors, the largest European representation at FHA-F&B 2024. The best of all things Made in Italy will be on show among the traders, ranging from pasta, cold cuts, cheese, olive oil, truffles, wines, and more.

Also making their appearance at FHA-F&B 2024, is Italian tradeshow organizer, Fiere di Parma, with a dedicated counter to promote the renowned Italian trade fairs CIBUS and Tuttofood Milano held respectively in Parma and Milan.

Beyond fine products, produce, and ingredients, miss not the Italian Taste Lab, an incubator platform that showcases Italian recipes and the best ways to maximise the flavours of Italian food. The Lab features 21 live cooking demonstrations hosted by a powerful line-up of 11 famed Italian chefs residing in Singapore, including 2 MICHELIN-starred chefs. The demonstrations will be inaugurated by Tiziana Stefanelli, winner of MasterChef Italy 2nd edition. Three masterclasses on homemade pasta, gelato, and pizza will also occur at the Italian Taste Lab.

Ingredients of the highest quality from the Italian regions will be featured during the live cooking demonstrations, with products provided by 9 Italian companies who will also be exhibiting their products at FHA-F&B 2024.

I am absolutely thrilled to participate in this captivating occasion, celebrating the pinnacle of Italian cuisine. It’s a joy to connect with the remarkable chefs showcasing their talents in the cooking demonstrations. My aim is to convey to the audience and potential partners my deep passion for Italian cuisine and its rich culinary heritage,” states Chef Tiziana Stefannelli, the winner of MasterChef Italy 2nd edition.

Also on the itinerary is a 30-minute seminar on the “Circular Economy in the Coffee Sector: Minimizing Environmental Impact and Reducing Waste – The Italian Case” that will dissect and discuss the many exciting and surfacing Italian food trends in the industry. This seminar is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore featuring 2 speakers, Luca Ferraris, Managing Director of SACMI Singapore Pte Ltd, and Gianluca Anguzza, Founder & CEO of New Value Group, and will take place on the 25th of April at 11:00 AM in the Sustainable Food Future Seminar Theatre at Hall 7.

For the press kit, refer to: https://bit.ly/ITAatFHA2024

Annex A: The Italian Taste LAB’s cooking sessions

Day Time Chef Restaurant Dish / Activity Italian Exhibitor 23 April 10:00 – 11:00am Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Welcome Drink 12:00 – 12:45pm Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Risotto alla Milanese with Grana Padano Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l 1:00 – 1:45 pm Mirko Febbrile IG @iammirkofebbrile FB @mirko.febbrile FICO MASSERIA IG @ficomasseria FB @ficomasseria Olive Leaf Pasta with Clams and Cannellini Beans Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa 2:00 – 2:45 pm Stefano Sanna IG @sannaste87 ALLORA IG @cpchangiairport FB @cpchangi Ravioli filled with Codfish mantecato and mascarpone, buttery lemon bisque, parsley, dill 3:00 – 3:45 pm Stefano Sanna IG @sannaste87 ALLORA IG @cpchangiairport FB @cpchangi AlloraMisú, with Coffee, Lady Finger Biscuits, mascarpone foam, cocoa powder, chocolate chips 4:00 – 5:00 pm Daniele Sperindio IG @chefdanielesperindio FB @daniele.sperindio ART by Daniele Sperindio (1 Michelin Star & 3 Forks Gambero Rosso) IG @artdidaniele FB @artdidaniele “Grigliata Estiva” BBQ Watermelon, Oregano Caviar, Octo-tomato, Green Almond 24 April 10:30 – 11:15 am Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Pesto pasta De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a 11:30 am – 12:15 pm Simone Fraternali IG @chef.simone.sg FB @simone.fraternali1 SOLO IG @soloristorante FB @SoloRistoranteSG Wild garlic risotto with balsamic pork collar, raisin and spiced almonds 12:30 – 1:15 pm Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Aglio&Olio spinach linguine with black olives Olea Experience S.r.l 1:30 – 2:15 pm Antonio Corsaro IG @antonio_corsaro FB @antcorsaro FIAMMA IG @fiamma.singapore FB @fiamma.singapore Gamberoni di mazzara del vallo asparagi, Burrata, Kumquat 2:30 – 3:15 pm Matteo Ponti IG @chefmatteo_p BRACI (1 Michelin Star) IG @braci.sg FB @braci.sg Canederli in camicia Stuffed morel mushrooms, buckwheat tea, pickled myoga 3:30 – 4:15 pm Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Risotto with Grana Padano cheese, balsamic vinegar and Hazelnuts Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano 4:30 – 5:15 pm Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Norma Pasta with fried eggplants, tomato sauce and cheese De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a 25 April 10:15 – 11:15 am Giovanni Minarelli ——- LIMONCELLO IG @limoncello_pizza_grill FB @limoncellopizzagrill Portobello mushrooms with Grana Padano Sauce 11:30 am – 12:15 pm Jaja ——- DUOMO IG @duomoristorantesg FB Duomo Ristorante Pappardelle Angus beef check sauce with Sangiovese & Rosemary 12:30 – 1.15 pm Antonio Miscellaneo ——- LA BOTTEGA IG @labottegasg IG @casavostrasg Masterclass Homemade Pasta: Gramigna with Salsiccia Sauce and Trofie with Pesto Sauce 1:30 – 2:15 pm Antonio Miscellaneo ——- LA BOTTEGA IG @labottegasg IG @casavostrasg Masterclass Gelato: Fiordilatte Gelato- Strawberry Sorbet 2:30 – 3:15 pm Antonio Miscellaneo ——- LA BOTTEGA IG @labottegasg IG @casavostrasg Masterclass Pizza: Pizza Margherita –Pala Romana with Mortadella and Pistachios 3:30 – 4:15 pm Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Tiramisú limoncello and strawberry Vicenzi S.p.a 4:30 – 5:15 pm Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Caponata 26 April 10:30 – 11:15 am Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Soy “Straccetti” orange and coffee with potatoes cream and rosemary extra virgin olive oil Joy Food S.r.l

Alimentari Italiana S.p.a 11:30 am – 12:15 pm Vincenzo Lavecchia IG @enzopizzachef ALLORA IG @cpchangiairport FB @cpchangi Pizza with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes confit, purple potatoes, gorgonzola, roasted pumpkin, parsley pesto, sage chips 12:30 – 13:15 pm Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Linguine with cherry tomatoes, Shrimps Colatura, aromatic bread crumbs Lalaina S.r.l

Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa 13:30 – 14:15 pm Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Sfogliatine with ricotta cheese, honey truffle oil and maldon salt Vicenzi S.p.a

Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l

Alimentari Italiana S.p.a 14:30 – 15:15 pm Tiziana Stefanelli IG @tizianastefanelli Coffee Granita with whipped cream

Annex B: The Italian Taste LAB’s Featured Products

Annex C: Italian Exhibitors at FHA 2024

No Company Name Stand n° Website Products 1 Acetaia Borgo Castello S.r.l 5L2-05 https://www.acetaiaborgocastello.com/en/ Balsamic Vinegar 2 Acetaia Leonardi S.r.l 5L3-05 https://www.acetaialeonardi.it/en/ Balsamic Vinegar 3 Acqua Sant’Anna S.p.a 5K2-08 https://www.santanna.it/ Water 4 Agricola Fisicaro Sebastiana 5K1-01 https://extravirginolio.com/ Olive Oil 5 Amsmil 5K3-07 https://goandfun.mt/ Energy Drink 6 Arteolio Soc Agr S.r.l 5K2-03 https://www.arteolio.com/en_GB/ Olive Oil 7 Blanco S.r.l 5K1-01 https://www.blancodolci.it/ Dolci, cannoli, pastries 8 Bontasia Pte Ltd 5L3-01 Bakery products 9 Campo D’Oro S.r.l 5K1-01 https://www.campodoro.com/ Sauces 10 Caraci S.r.l 5K1-01 https://caraci.it/ cannoli and sicilian specialties 11 Caseificio Albiero S.r.l 5K3-11 https://www.albiero.it/it/ Cheese 12 Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l 5L2-01 https://www.caseificioghidetti.it/ Cheese 13 Compagnia Alimentare Italiana S.p.a 5K2-11 https://alimentareitaliana.it/index.php/en/ Olive Oil, Other Oils, fragrant Oil Sprays 14 Consorzio Latterie Virgilio 5K2-10 https://www.consorzio-virgilio.it/ Cheese 15 Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano 5K3-08 https://www.granapadano.it/it-it/ Cheese 16 De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a 5K2-04 http://www.dematteisfood.it/EN/index.html Pasta 17 Di Marco Corrado S.r.l 5L3-01 https://www.dimarco.it/en/ Flour 18 Distretto Produttivo Dolce Sicilia Soc. Coop. 5K1-01 Sweet & Pastry sector 19 Ditta Drago Sebastiano 5K1-01 https://www.dragoconserve.net/ Conserves (Jams, Preserves) 20 Dolceria Alba S.p.a 5K2-12 https://www.dolceriaalba.it/it/ Pastry 21 Dts Dolciaria 5K1-01 https://www.cannolidisicilia.it/ Cannoli (pastry shells) 22 Fres S.r.l Radici Rosse 5K1-01 https://www.radicirosse.com/ Organic 23 Giuliano Tartufi S.p.a 5L2-08 https://www.giulianotartufi.it/en/ Truffles and truffle products 24 I Veri Sapori Dell’ Etna S.r.l 5K1-01 https://shop.gustoetna.com/ Various sicilian food products 25 Idb S.r.l (Industria Dolciaria Borsari) 5L2-04 http://www.idbgroup.it/ Dairy 26 Il Buon Gusto Siciliano 5K1-01 https://www.ilbuongustosiciliano.it/ Various sicilian food products 27 Joy S.r.l 5L3-14 https://www.foodevolution.it/ Soy Meat 28 La Rustichella Worldwide S.r.l 5K3-01 https://larustichellatruffles.com/en/ Truffles and truffle products 29 La San Fermese S.p.a 5L3-14 https://lasanfermese.com/en/ Cereals, Legumes, Soy 30 Lalaina S.r.l 5K1-01 https://colaturadigambero.it/ Colatura di gambero (prawn sauce) 31 Lameri S.p.a 5L2-07 https://www.lameri.it/ Cereals 32 Le Dolcezze Della Valle Dei Templi 5K1-01 https://www.ledolcezzedellavalledeitempli.it/ Pastry 33 Madama Oliva S.r.l 5L2-05 https://www.madamaoliva.it/ Olives 34 Maristella S.r.l 5K3-12 https://www.pasticceriamaristella.it/it/ Pastry 35 Mazza Alimentari S.r.l 5L2-13 https://mazzalimentari.com/ Various Food products 36 Neronobile S.r.l 5L3-04 https://www.neronobile.com/ Coffee 37 Nova Frutta S.r.l 5K2-05 https://www.novafrutta.it/ Fruits and vegetables 38 Oleificio Agnellaro Di Terrasi Rosa 5K1-01 https://www.olioprincipe.it/ Olive Oil 39 Oleum 5K1-01 https://www.oleumsicilia.com/ Olive Oil 40 Organa D.O.O. 5L3-14 https://www.organa.si/ Organic Food products 41 Organizzazione Vitttorio Caselli S.p.a 5L3-10 https://www.caselli.it/ Fair Agent 42 Paska’ S.r.l – Caffè Intenso 5L2-14 https://intenso.biz/ Food and beverage consultancy 43 Pasticceria Filippi S.r.l 5L2-11 https://pasticceriafilippi.it/ Pastry 44 Pastificio Gallo 5K1-01 https://www.pastaprimeluci.it/ Pasta 45 Rete Di Imprese Taste Of Sicily 5K1-01 Network for Sicilian companies 46 Rinaldi Superforni S.r.l 5L3-01 https://www.rinaldisuperforni.com/ Ovens and bakery equipment 47 Saquella 1856 S.r.l 5K3-04 https://www.saquella.it/en/ Coffee 48 Secondo Vergani S.p.a 5L2-07 https://www.vergani.it/ Pralines 49 Sterilgarda Alimenti S.p.a 5K3-14 https://www.sterilgarda.it/ Dairy 50 Steriltom S.r.l 5K2-01 https://www.steriltom.com/en/index.html Tomato sauce 51 Stramondo S.r.l 5K1-01 https://www.stramondo.it/ Gelato and Pastry 52 Tartufi Jimmy 5K2-14 https://www.jimmytartufi.it/ Truffles and truffle products 53 Terra Siciliae S.r.l 5K1-01 https://www.terrasiciliae.com/ Cannoli 54 Urbani Tartufi S.r.l 5L3-12 https://urbanitartufi.it/ Truffles and truffle products 55 Vicenzi Biscotti S.p.a 5K2-07 https://www.vicenzi.it/ Busicuits and confectionery 56 Virgilio Limited 5L3-07 https://www.virgiliofnb.com/ Consulting Firm 57 Wadi El Nile Italia S.r.l 5L3-11 https://wadialnile-eg.com/ Olives, Artichokes, Cucumber, Pepper 58 Witor’S S.p.a 5K3-03 https://www.witors.it/en Pralines Regione Siciliana – Assessorato Regionale Dell’Agricoltura, Dello Sviluppo Rurale E Della Pesca 5K1-01

Hashtag: #ItalianExtraordinaryTaste #MadeinItaly

https://www.ice.it/en/

https://sg.linkedin.com/company/itasingapore

https://www.instagram.com/itasingapore/

https://www.instagram.com/itatradeagency/?hl=en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Italian Trade Agency

Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion, and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world.

Through its headquarters in Rome, an office in Milan, and a global network of 79 offices in 65 countries, linked to Italian embassies and consulates, the ITA provides information, assistance, promotion, training, and cooperation in the industrial, consumer goods and services sectors. It collaborates with Italian Regions, Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Trade Associations and other public and private organizations. Every year, ITA worldwide offices carry out hundreds of promotional projects and provide personalized services and assistance to thousands of Italian companies. It also assists and supports foreign companies that want to establish or expand business and trade relations with Italian companies or to invest in Italy.

Italian Trade Agency in ASEAN:

Singapore, Singapore singapore@ice.it

singapore@ice.it Jakarta, Indonesia giacarta@ice.it

giacarta@ice.it Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam hochiminh@ice.it

hochiminh@ice.it Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia kualalumpur@ice.it

kualalumpur@ice.it Bangkok, Thailand bangkok@ice.it

For more information, kindly refer to: https://www.ice.it/en/

Fiere di Parma

A three hundred thousand sqm exhibition complex in the heart of the productive districts of Northern and Central Italy: this is the identity card of Fiere di Parma. A business, within the Italian trade fairs organizers landscape, committed to partner with companies wishing to fulfill their expectations with solutions combining tradition and innovation.

The fruitful marriage between trade fair expertise and innovative ideas has led to the establishment of leading events such as Cibus, which has long supported and promoted Made in Italy food sector across the world; Cibus Tec, a privileged showcase for food processing and machinery; Mercanteinfiera and Gotha, the prodigious intuitions that over the years have succeeded to give dignity back to the antique sector as well as a professional dimension, setting trends, launching new lifestyles and inventing modern antiques and vintage.

For more information, kindly refer to: https://www.fiereparma.it/en/