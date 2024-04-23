School Meal Programs Target Malnutrition in Sekong, Salavanh

In the southern provinces of Sekong and Salavan in Laos, communities have long been striving for food security in an ongoing battle against malnutrition. These regions, once synonymous with poverty and deprivation, are now witnessing a remarkable shift, thanks to the collaborative efforts of international organizations and the Lao government. Locals now have access to empowerment programs and basic nutrition knowledge to become self-sustainable.

According to data from the World Food Program (WFP), in Salavanh, an estimated 43 percent of children under five suffer from chronic malnutrition. Meanwhile, Sekong, with the highest levels of food insecurity at 36 percent, witnesses one in two children under five facing this grave issue, which can have profound and lasting effects on their physical and cognitive development. Both provinces are additionally burdened by the impacts of climate change, enduring seasonal droughts and floods that devastate crops and habitats.

From 2 to 5 April, the ambassadors of France and Germany, alongside the WFP, traveled to the south to evaluate the status of villages benefiting from a 5-year project (2016-2021), which was also supported by the Lao government. This initiative spanned six districts across the two provinces, focusing on nutrition education, financial assistance, and school lunch programs. Villagers were urged to use the knowledge and resources provided by the NGO to attain self-sufficiency.

The purpose of the visit was to gauge the progress achieved in these villages since the handover to the Lao government. However, after the responsibility of providing support was handed over to the government, things were deemed insufficient.

Under the government’s care, a new project was launched in 2021 to provide local schools with funds for school lunches worth LAK 1000 (USD 0.047) per person per day for a total of 175 school days. Among the recipients of these funds were Ngiew School in Salavanh, Vangmai village, and Kokpong School in Sekong. However, these schools have expressed concerns about the effectiveness of this strategy implemented by the government.

“How can 1000 kip be enough when an egg nowadays costs at least 2000-3000 kip,” said the governor of Vapi district during the ambassadors’ visit to Ngiew school. Despite calls for action to increase the daily allowance, no concrete steps have been taken yet, according to the governor.

Although unable to offer direct financial aid, WFP staff have been actively engaging villagers in education sessions on diverse diets and the importance of investing in nutritious food within their means.

Marc Andre, the representative of WFP in Laos, addressed the ongoing issue by emphasizing the organization’s role in assisting villages and communities that lack sustainability or the means to support themselves, with eventual support transitioning to government responsibility. He noted WFP’s commitment to fostering a link between the school meal program and local agriculture, aiming to provide children with access to fresh produce, enhance nutrition, and strengthen the local economy.

“Our collaboration with the government has been extremely good,” Andre said. “What we are now looking forward to is working with the government to develop a model that is going to be sustainable, that the government can implement with domestic funds, and ensure the sustainability of the school meals program.”

NGO Support Bolsters Nutrition and Education Amid Persistent Challenges

Funded by the governments of France and Germany, these initiatives are crucial in providing access to nutrition and education, particularly for women and young girls, who continue to bear the heaviest brunt of food insecurity and economic instability due to cultural and gender-equality barriers.

When asked about their hopes for the future, a resident of Nahuahed villager expressed gratitude for the ongoing support while emphasizing the centrality of farming in their lives. They explained that any financial assistance received would be used to improve their quality of life, focusing on education for their children, agricultural activities, and developing trades.

“We don’t have many opportunities here, so if we receive any financial help, our first priorities would be our children’s well-being and education, farming, and developing trades,” a villager at Nahuahed village, Salavan Province, said.

Three schools, Ngiew Primary School in Ngiew Village, Na Houahead Village School in Salavan Province, and Kokpoung Primary School in Sekong Province, were once unable to provide adequate nutrition and food quality. However, with the assistance from WFP and the French Embassy, these schools have now achieved food independence.

This School Meal Program provided the schools with basic ingredients, including vegetables, fruits, meat, 100 grams of rice per person per day, and ten grams of vegetable oil per person per day, ensuring that the school chefs had access to all the tools needed to cook nutritious lunch meals.

The French Ambassador to Laos Siv-Leng Chhuor expressed France’s pleasure in contributing to the Lao Government’s efforts to achieve the UN Zero Hunger Goal. She highlighted France’s support for 139 food assistance projects worldwide in 2023, totaling more than EUR 170 million (around USD 180 million).

In Nahouahed village, direct support has been provided by the German Embassy under the Cash Assistance and Resilient Livelihoods for Improved Food Security and Nutrition (CARES) project.

“The German Government is particularly concerned about giving young people access to nutrition and education, especially in the current difficult economic situation of Laos. That is why we support WFP’s Accelerating School Meals Program in the Sekong and Salavanh provinces. We believe this school feeding program will not only support local agriculture, access to markets, and healthy nutrition, especially for girls and young women but also improve educational opportunities,” said Annette Knobloch, German Ambassador to Laos Annette Knobloch

The funding, evenly distributed between Sekong and Salavanh provinces, assists over 4,600 households by providing cash assistance to purchase nutritious food. Additionally, the project offers educational materials on farming and nutrition, along with grants for gardens to 1,600 households who complete these training sessions. This multifaceted approach aims to enhance nutrition and climate resilience within communities. By prioritizing the needs of women, children under five, and especially those in the critical first 1,000 days of life, these initiatives play a key role in fortifying community food security and resilience.

While WFP and other international partners are making efforts to address the issues faced by rural communities and schools in poverty, challenges remain. Insufficient support from the government, likely stemming from ongoing economic issues, has hindered progress. Despite this, the international food organization is committed to working with the government to improve as many disadvantaged institutions as possible, including those that are already self-sufficient.