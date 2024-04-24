FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 welcomes an expected 60,000 Local and International Visitors to celebrate Asia’s Largest International F&B Showcase

Explore an expansive 65,000 square meters of exhibition space packed with innovation! Over 1,500 exhibitors from 52 countries and regions await you, showcasing the latest F&B products and services.

The opening ceremony welcomes ministers, ambassadors, and global key industry leaders.

The Future of Food showcase offers a taste of tomorrow’s food through a dining experience featuring innovative solutions to food security and climate change.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2024 – Food and Hotel Asia (FHA) – Food & Beverage 2024 opened yesterday, welcoming an expected 60,000 local and international visitors to Asia’s largest international F&B showcase, collocated alongside ProWine Singapore, to celebrate the industry.

With the announcement of the Singapore Tourism Board’s latest global campaign, ‘World’s Best MICE City‘, FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 is proud to align itself with the government’s initiative. This aims to solidify the country’s reputation as a premier Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.

The 4-day event was graced by a host of dignitaries during the opening ceremony, including the Guest of Honor, Ms. Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ian Roberts, Vice President, Informa Markets (Asia).

This year, in collaboration with The German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Germany is our Country of Honour. Within the Germany Pavilion, 37 exhibitors will be present, and the first German pavilion at ProWine Singapore, marking the most substantial and historically significant German participation. Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in activities such as the ‘Country of Honour Showcase’ presentations, wine-food pairings, and cooking shows.

Spanning over 65,000 sqm of exhibition space at the Singapore EXPO, FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 will showcase over 1,500 exhibitors from 52 countries and regions from 23 – 26 April 2024. Additionally, the trade event also sees the largest-ever participation from industry players with 82 international group pavilions, with Australia presenting 120 exhibitors, marking it as the largest participation ever by Australia at any global F&B show.

The seminar segment kicked off with great success with 60 seminars to be conducted by over 100 speakers over four days, to offer key insights into the latest trends and developments in the F&B sector. The free-to-attend sessions and workshops bring together industry experts and networked with F&B professionals in these three key areas[1].

The FHA Seminar explores unique culinary traditions and cuisines through country showcases,

The Halal Seminar provides a comprehensive overview of the Halal business landscape, emerging trends in the Halal food industry and Halal standards, and

The Sustainable Food Future Seminar explores innovation in food production that contributes to a sustainable food system and circular economy.



Some of the participating institutions include Asian Culinary Institute, Enterprise Singapore, Fairprice Group, Health Promotion Board, Nanyang Polytechnic, Registrar Corp, Swisslog Logistics Automation, Temasek Polytechnic, Ugene Laboratories Pte Ltd, Warees Halal and many others.

Sustaining Singapore: Innovating the Future of Food



Agri-food industry security takes the spotlight amidst escalating concerns about food security, waste management, and high fertilizer prices.

Answering this call is Otolith Enrichment with its Black Soldier Fly (BSF) Nutricycle Station at the FHA-Food & Beverage Recycling Zone at Hall 7. A social enterprise, Otolith advocates for circular ecosystems by demonstrating BSF and its multifaceted role in reducing carbon footprints through waste management while fostering sustainable agricultural production on a global scale.

The Future of Food showcase by Enterprise Singapore and SATS Ltd gives a glimpse into the food of tomorrow, through a multi-course omakase dining experience. From alternative proteins, urban agriculture, functional foods and side-stream valorisation, this culinary showcase will feature disruptive agrifood innovations that have the potential to address the challenges of food security, health and nutrition needs, and climate resilience. Attendees will also hear the trailblazers of Singapore’s agrifood ecosystem on their market offerings, including Float Foods, Vitality Foods, and Mottainai Food Tech.

A pivotal event shaping the global AgriFoodTech landscape is “The SPARK” powered by Impact Circle, Innovate360, Bioeconomy Corporation, SPACE-F, and Informa Markets. Scheduled for April 24th at 3:30 PM in the Sustainable Food Future Seminar Theatre at Hall 7, this event will see 21 AgriTechFood changemakers converge to unveil their solutions poised to tackle food security challenges and transform the future of sustainable food.

Feeding the Future with Industry’s Finest

Further supporting Singapore’s own F&B industry, Food Gen 2 Booth pushed to the fore a community of various Singaporean second-generation family owners in the food manufacturing industry. They include CoffeeHock, Crown Food, Ha Li Fa, Growthwell, Defu Foodstuff, Tong Seng produce, and more.

In looking toward the future, exhilarating competitions[2] brought together the industry’s finest talents. From sizzling cook-offs that push boundaries to innovative presentations that redefine the art of food and beverage, these showdowns celebrate innovation, skill, and passion. The FHA Beer Awards showcased the diversity and creativity of today’s brewing scene, celebrating the best and brightest in the beer industry.

The Young Talents Escoffier – Singapore Edition provided a platform for a culinary showdown among individuals under 25 to showcase their gastronomic skills and gain recognition from international judges. The FHA Ultimate Meat Challenge brought professional butchers and chefs together to compete in their craftsmanship and creativity in using lamb and beef.

ProWine Zero – A New for ProWine 2024

ProWine Singapore 2024 returned for its fifth edition in Singapore, bringing with it the inaugural ProWine Zero. This new innovative zone is dedicated to the rising demand for no and low-alcohol alternatives, reflecting the evolving preferences of both consumers and industry professionals. It debuted alongside ProWine’s now-signature Discovery Bar, masterclasses led by Masters of Wine and sommeliers, and ProSpirits, also a new special zone exclusively dedicated to the innovative and finest spirits from around the world.

FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 At A Glance

Date 23 – 26 April 2022 (Tuesday – Friday) Time 10.00am – 6.00pm

10.00am – 4.00pm (Last Day) Venue Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore 486150 Website https://www.fhafnb.com/

Admission Details

Visit their official website to learn more: https://www.fhafnb.com

Registration for on-site seminars is highly encouraged through a 2-step process: registration for FHA can be done here first. Next, register for seminars from your FHA profile page.

Appendix A

Overview of seminars conducted in 3 areas: FHA, Halal Zone, and Sustainable Food Future

FHA Seminar Four days of seminars, thought-leadership, and content by industry leaders, research companies, educational institutions, and key sponsors. Attendees will learn about the latest food innovation trends, technological advancement, business, sustainability, and skills needed to succeed in the competitive F&B landscape. As part of the FHA Seminar, ACI-NYP will bring a series of workshops and seminars by leading professors and educators. Key speakers and seminar schedule can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/fha-seminar/ Halal Seminar In collaboration with Warees Halal, the Halal Seminar will provide a comprehensive overview of the Halal business landscape, emerging trends in the Halal food industry, and Halal standards through engaging case studies, presentations, and panel discussions. Key speakers and seminar schedule can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/halal-seminar/ Sustainable Food Future Seminar Sustainable Food Future Seminar will explore innovation in food production that contributes to a sustainable food system and circular economy. It will feature the latest updates on alternative proteins and novel foods, sustainable agrifood systems and circular economy solutions. Key speakers and seminar schedule can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/sustainable-food-future-seminar-speakers/



Appendix B

Overview of competitions happening across 4 days:

FHA Beer Competition Showcasing the diversity and creativity of today’s brewing scene, FHA Beer Awards celebrates the best and brightest in the beer industry. Competition

Judging: Hall 3, 23 April, 10am – 6pm

Ceremony: 24 April, 4pm – 5pm Workshops 25 April: 11am – 4:45pm More information can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/fha-beer-awards/ FHA Ultimate Meat Challenge Professional butchers and chefs come together to compete in their craftsmanship and creativity in the usage of lamb and beef. Competition Competition: Hall 8, 24 – 25 April, 9am – 5:30pm

Ceremony: 25 April, 5:30 – 6pm Masterclasses by Meat & Livestock Australia Hall 8, 11am – 1:45pm More information can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/competitions/fha-ultimate-meat-challenge/ Young Talents Escoffier – Singapore Edition A culinary showdown amongst young individuals under 25 to showcase their gastronomic skills and gain recognition from international judges. Competition: Hall 8, 23 April, 10am – 5pm

Ceremony: 23 April, 5 – 6pm More information can be found here: https://fhafnb.com/young-talents-escoffier/





