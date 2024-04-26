TPBank and Backbase Clinch ‘Best Omni-Channel Digital CX Solution’ at the Digital CX Awards 2024

The adopt-and-build approach on the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform elevated TPBank into the Top 10 banks in Vietnam within 5 years



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 April 2024 – Backbase, the global leader in Engagement Banking, in partnership with Vietnam’s Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank), has won the ‘Best Omni-Channel Digital CX Solution’ award at The Digital CX Awards 2024. This accolade highlights TPBank’s significant strides in transforming banking experiences through omni-channel touchpoints, enabled by Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. The awards ceremony took place on 25 April 2024 in Marina Bay Sands.

Since its inception in 2012, TPBank has grown from modest beginnings to become one of Vietnam’s Top 10 banks, with a customer base of over 12 million. Driven by a unique bank development philosophy of “State of the Art – Trendy – From the Heart”, TPBank is dedicated to winning the hearts of millions through innovative banking solutions that are creative and insightful.

The Digital Banker’s panel of judges noted, “TPBank’s implementation of the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform has categorically augmented its omni-channel capabilities. Commendably, the strategic adopt and build approach enabled the Bank to completely revamp its internet and mobile banking system, migrating almost three million customers to the new platform driving growth in digitally active customers and contributing to retail business growth.”

Leveraging Backbase as their anchor platform for digital customer engagement, TPBank has strategically embraced an ‘adopt and build’ approach to develop a comprehensive end-to-end omnichannel digital platform. By building on the platform, TPBank has achieved a digital-first and customer-first omnichannel banking experience that not only accelerated their acquisition of new customers via multiple touchpoints but also reduced their cost to serve. To achieve accelerated build, TPBank trained and expanded its in-house development teams to lead ongoing customized features and UI/UX development.

The implementation of the Backbase platform at TPBank has enabled essential scalability:

Engagement Banking Platform was launched in 9 months to nearly 3 million existing users

Growth of active retail banking users to over 7 million within five years.

within five years. Doubling of mobile banking transactions in 2023, with over 1 billion transactions recorded.

“Backbase has been pivotal in advancing our shift toward a digital-first, customer-centric banking model, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and service agility,” stated Mr. Nguyen Hung, CEO, TPBank. “With the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, we’ve been able to hollow out the core to focus on modernizing customer experiences smoothly. The rate of modernization has rapidly accelerated as our in-house team of UI/UX designers are able to easily and confidently build on the platform. Today, we are developing feature launches 6 times faster, from up to 6 months to less than a month.`

Hung continued, “In addition, customer satisfaction and frictionless usage of our banking services across the omnichannel are enhanced. We have achieved 100% straight-through-process for over 200 self service online banking products and 95% reduction in downtime to just a few minutes per month. Our goal is clear—to continue to move TPBank up to become a top ten all-rounder bank in Vietnam.”

Riddhi Dutta, Regional Vice President, Asia, Backbase, remarked, “TPBank had a clear vision of the customer experience they wanted to deliver for omnichannel banking 5 years ago. They strategically adopted the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, differentiating where it matters by building unique journeys they had envisioned. The strength of the platform lies in its ability to level the playing field for banks at any stage of their modernization journey, regardless of their age or tenure in the industry. We are grateful that TPBank believed in the platform from the outset and are proud to see them rise to the top today.”

TPBank also appeared for the first time in the Brand Finance Rankings with a brand value exceeding 425 million USD, among the Top 5 private banks with the highest brand value in Vietnam. The Vietnam Review Report Joint Stock Company (VNR) recognizes TPBank as one of the ten most prestigious Vietnamese commercial banks, and one of the four most prestigious private banks of 2023.

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer.

Backbase created the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – a unified platform with the customer at the center, empowering banks to accelerate their digital transformation. From customer onboarding to servicing, loyalty, and loan origination, our single platform — open and frictionless, with ready-to-go apps — improves every aspect of the customer experience. Built from the ground up with the customer at the heart, our Engagement Banking Platform easily plugs into existing core banking systems and comes pre-integrated with the latest fintechs so financial institutions can innovate at scale.

Industry analysts Gartner, Omdia, and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership position. Over 120 financial institutions around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. In APAC, the customers we serve include ABBANK, BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, China Bank, EastWest Bank, HDFC Bank, JudoBank, OCB, Techcombank, and TPBank.

Backbase is a privately funded fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Singapore (APAC HQ), Atlanta (Americas HQ), and operations in Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Latin America, and the UK.

TPBank

Established in 2008, Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) inherits the strength from strong strategic shareholders at home and abroad, including DOJI Jewelry Group, FPT Technology Group, and Reinsurance Corporation. Vietnam (Vinare), SBI Ven Holding Pte. Ltd (Singapore), IFC International Finance Company (part of the World Bank) and PYN Elite Fund investment fund, with the aspiration of becoming a transparent, efficient, sustainable financial institution and bringing the best benefits to shareholders and customers.

With a solid foundation and long-term strategy, TPBank has been continuing on a journey of breakthroughs with multiple impressive milestones. By the end of 2023, total assets has increased to 356,000 billion VND, an increase of 8.5% compared to the end of 2022, with more than 22,000 billion VND charter capital. The steady increase in capital has provided a strong financial foundation. Together with risk management, this have kept TPBank’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) according to Basel III standards at 12.4% as of 31/12/2023, which is in the leading group of the industry, upholding the principles of loan growth and capital safety.

The total number of customers grows miraculously beyond 12 million in 2023. In just 3 years, with a leading and comprehensive digital banking strategy, TPBank has attracted more than 8.6 million customers, twice the cumulative number of the previous 12 years. The proportion of CASA increased by 34%, the proportion of demand deposits increased by 34%, exceeding 47,000 billion VND. Balancing the needs for deposit growth in accordance with the needs for capital use to achieve the best efficiency, the bank’s total deposits in 2023 reaches 316,500 billion VND, an increase of nearly 9.5% and exceeding the year’s plan.

The Bank continues to uphold its position at many domestic and international prestigious awards. For the second consecutive time, TPBank ranked first in Vietnam in the list of “Strongest Banks in Asia Pacific” by The Asian Banker. TPBank appeared for the first time in the Brand Finance Rankings with a brand value exceeding 425 million USD, among the Top 5 private banks with the highest brand value in Vietnam. Vietnam Review Report Joint Stock Company (VNR) ranks TPBank as one of the 10 most prestigious Vietnamese commercial banks, and also one of the 4 most prestigious private banks of 2023.

With the brand manifesto “A deeper understanding “, TPBank puts customer “understanding” at the center of research and implementation, to build a style of top quality and service. The bank sets itself the mission of accompanying customers, constantly innovating, and applying technology to create the best and most convenient financial solutions, products and services for customers.

The Digital Banker

The Digital Banker is a globally trusted news, business intelligence and research partner to the worldwide financial services sector. Our consultants and subject matter experts provide thematic research, data driven insights and forecasts, exclusively across the global Financial Services sector.