Discover the BCCoin (BlackCardCoin) Listing on XT

XT, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is excited to declare the listing of BCCoin (BlackCardCoin) on its Main Zone featuring DeFi, AI, and Web 3.0. The BCCoin/USDT trading pair will commence trading on April 24th, 2024, at 11:30 (UTC).

About BCCoin

BCCoin, a BEP-20 token deployed on the Build N’ Build layer-1 blockchain, introduces a revolutionary approach to decentralized finance. With a maximum supply of 150 million coins, BCCoin seamlessly merges traditional spending with blockchain technology. The tokenomics incentivize user participation, highlighted by a fee-free staking mechanism allowing users to secure virtual and physical cards. This innovative feature not only waives delivery fees but also rewards users with 10% of their stake back in USD. Moreover, BCCoin ensures a robust trading experience with a liquidity allocation of 90 million tokens within PancakeSwap v3.

Quote from Albin Warin, CEO of XT

“We are thrilled to welcome BCCoin to our exchange, further expanding our offerings to our global community of traders and investors. The unique blend of decentralized finance and everyday spending offered by BCCoin aligns perfectly with our mission to provide users with access to cutting-edge projects that drive real-world utility.”

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin, the visionary force behind BCCoin, is dedicated to revolutionizing the financial landscape. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, BlackCardCoin introduces cutting-edge features aimed at empowering individuals worldwide. The team comprises experts in blockchain technology, finance, and cybersecurity, with a roadmap focused on product expansion and ecosystem synergy.

About XT

XT, founded in 2018, boasts over 6 million registered users and offers a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. With more than 800 tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, XT provides a diverse range of trading categories. From crypto futures trading to copy trading and the Futures Grid, XT continues to innovate to meet the needs of its growing user base.

