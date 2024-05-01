First Phosphate Announces Gold Sponsorship of THE Mining Investment Event of the North in Quebec City on June 4-6, 2024 and Inaugural Indigenous Business Panel

Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – May 1, 2024 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“First Phosphate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its Gold Sponsorship of THE Mining Investment Event of the North (“ THE Event “) to take place on June 4-6, 2024 at the Centre des Congrès in Québec City, Canada.

Armand Mackenzie, VP of Government Relations for First Phosphate, is responsible for organizing and moderating this year’s inaugural Indigenous business panel at THE Event on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 at 11:30 EST. Ian Lafrenière, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit; Gilbert Dominique, Chief of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan First Nation; John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate and Darrell Beaulieu, CEO of Denendeh Investments Inc. will discuss best practices in the Industry and the recent collaboration agreement between First Phosphate and the Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan First Nation and how it aims to combine critical minerals, energy transition, de-carbonization and Indigenous community development into a wholesome view of the future.

“We are proud to sponsor THE Event as it aligns with our values of global cross-border co-operation in the mining industry though community development, student participation, bilingualism and indigenous involvement,” says First Phosphate CEO, John Passalacqua. “Joanne Jobin and her team have undertaken excellent work in short time in establishing THE Event as a premier venue showcasing Canadian mining industries to the world and with careful attention to community, sustainability and culture.”

“I’m delighted to welcome the First Phosphate team as a Gold Sponsor – where they will also participate as a Pavilion Sponsor at our first annual Sponsors Gala Networking/Cocktail and Coreshack Events on June 4 – 5. I’d also like to thank Armand and John for their invaluable contributions to our Indigenous business panel,” says CEO and THE Event Founder, Joanne Jobin. “THE Event invites issuers, investors and government entities to join us in support of this important Canadian mining initiative among global industry investment conferences.”

First Phosphate is planning to install its operations, just two hours’ drive north of THE Event conference venue, in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec. First Phosphate believes that Quebec igneous anorthosite phosphate rock is an untapped source of high purity phosphate which can be mined and transformed into purified phosphoric acid (“PPA”). The Company’s objective is the development of a lithium iron phosphate (“LFP”) battery valley in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec, one which can help satisfy the large future demand for LFP battery cathode active materials (“CAM”) across North America.

The Company also announces that it has approved the grant of 140,000 restricted share units of the Company (“RSUs”) to an eligible consultant of the Company. The RSUs vest in 4 tranches (25% on each of May 31, 2024; August 31, 2024; November 30, 2024; and February 28, 2025). The terms of the RSUs are in accordance with the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan as approved by disinterested shareholders at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 25, 2023. All securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North

THE Event is by invitation only. Interested investors & issuers should visit:

https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca



THE Event Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, initiatives, speakers & panelists may be found at: https://themininginvestmentevent.com

THE Event is a Tier I Canadian global mining investment conference held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the LFP battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.

