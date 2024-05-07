Crayon appointed an authorized Cloud Commerce Manager for Broadcom in Asia Pacific

Crayon will handle all order processes for VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle and Premier partners in the region



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 May 2024 – Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, announced today it has been chosen as an authorized Broadcom Cloud Commerce Manager (CCM) provider for VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) partners in the Asia Pacific region.

Under the agreement, Crayon will provide these services for Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Korea, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Myanmar. With this appointment, Crayon will welcome all VCSP partners and provide them with support and services to help adopt the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), alongside storage, ransomware and disaster recovery, and application platform services.

“Broadcom is excited to be on this new journey with our VMware Cloud Service Provider community, and Cloud Commerce Managers such as Crayon will serve as a trusted advisor to the VCSP partner community as a whole,” said Ahmar Mohammad, Vice President, Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. “We’re confident that Crayon has the knowledge and expertise to help partners deliver a consistent VCF private cloud experience to their customers and provide VCSP partners with world class service and support.”

Cloud Commerce Managers (CCM) handle all order processes, including submissions and monthly billing for VCSP Pinnacle and Premier partners, streamlining operations and allowing partners to focus on value creation for their customers. CCMs also facilitate the adoption and management of VCF for VCSP Premier partners. Cloud Commerce Managers enable VCSP Premier partners to expand their services by offering technical and go-to-market support, directly addressing the challenges of cloud transformation.

“We are uniquely positioned to help VCSP partners best leverage VMware Cloud Foundation and associated offerings to enable their digital transformation ,” said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. “In our partner-centric approach, we strive to help companies utilize technology to create more value for their customers in this challenging market where businesses are looking for ways to accelerate innovation and enable flexibility to build, run, and manage applications at scale.”

“Supporting our current partners and embracing new collaborations is our priority right now,” said Rhonda Robati, Crayon’s Executive Vice President for Asia Pacific. “We are committed to enhancing our partners’ success and addressing their customers’ challenges by leveraging our technical expertise and support services, aiming to boost partner’s profitability across the region.”

Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 4,000 team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses’ IT estate to help them innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.crayon.com.