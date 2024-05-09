Water Supply Factory in Luang Prabang Announces 35-Day Closure, Sparking Residents’ Outcry

As per the initial announcement by the Water Supply State Enterprise Luang Prabang, the Namkhan water factory in Phanom village will undergo a temporary shutdown lasting from 6 May to 9 June. This closure is attributed to the installation of water pumping systems and other equipment. The announcement also advised local residents, particularly those residing in Luang Prabang City, to brace themselves for potential water shortages, including irregular water supply patterns, diminished water pressure, and the possibility of complete cutoffs.



The announcement has quickly stirred discussion on social media, especially concerning the term “temporary closure,” which residents argue cannot be justified after over a month. They voice concerns about the potential complete cutoff of water supply to the entire city, stating that such an event would have a significant impact on their daily lives.

Addressing the concerns, a representative from the water enterprise offered additional clarification, assuring the public that there would not be a complete cutoff of the water supply.

“Even though this particular factory is closed, other factories continue to operate regularly. So, the water supply will not be completely cut off. Given the high demand for water during this dry season, the purpose of this announcement is solely to inform local residents that water may be temporarily interrupted or experience reduced pressure, particularly for those residing in mountainous areas, so that they can be well-prepared,” she said.

Water shortages are not only affecting residents in Luang Prabang. Many households in Vientiane Capital are currently facing similar challenges. This is due to technical difficulties encountered by the water supply company with its production equipment. The Water Supply State Enterprise of Vientiane Capital also issued a notice on 4 May, urging residents to conserve water and store some in containers for future use in case of outages.