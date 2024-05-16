Hong Kong’s Financial Innovation Advances —Evolving Capital’s Keynote Spotlights Hong Kong’s Opportunity for Virtual Assets

Forum Co-hosted by King & Wood Mallesons, UWEB, and EmergentX Focuses on the Future Development of Hong Kong’s Virtual Asset Spot ETFs



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 May 2024 – Amidst historic breakthroughs in Hong Kong’s financial technology sector, Mr. Leica Cai, co-founder of Evolving Capital, delivered a keynote speech titled “Opportunities of Hong Kong’s Virtual Asset Spot ETFs” at a high-level forum. The forum, co-hosted by King & Wood Mallesons, UWEB, and EmergentX, and supported by OSL, aimed to explore the future development of Hong Kong’s virtual asset spot ETFs.

Mr. Cai highlighted the new opportunities for Hong Kong in the field of virtual assets, especially following the official listing of Hong Kong’s first batch of virtual asset ETFs on April 30th. These ETF products not only provide Asian investors with new investment options but also signify a significant step for Hong Kong in establishing itself as an international financial center for virtual assets. Mr. Cai emphasized that the listing of Bitcoin spot ETFs provides traditional capital with new liquidity and a fast track into the virtual asset domain, injecting new vitality into the market.

The forum brought together many industry experts, including Dr. Yu Jianing, founder of Uweb, Romeo Wang, Co-founder of Uweb, as well as specialists from King & Wood Mallesons, OSL, Hashkey Group, EmergentX, Harvest Global Investment, and BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited. They engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as tokenization, the future of cryptocurrency ETFs, and how to embrace the current bull market.

The content of Mr. Cai’s speech and the provided materials offered participants a comprehensive perspective to grasp the opportunities in Hong Kong’s virtual asset spot trading. The successful holding of this forum not only provided valuable knowledge resources for participants but also painted a bright blueprint for the future development of Hong Kong’s virtual asset field.

With in-depth exchanges and cooperation among industry experts, Hong Kong’s leading position in the field of virtual assets is expected to be further consolidated. The listing of Hong Kong’s virtual asset spot ETFs, along with the in-depth discussions at this forum, heralds a more open and innovative future for Hong Kong’s financial market.

Hashtag: #VirtualAssets #web3 #BTCETF #Uweb

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.