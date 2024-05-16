Record Surge in Individuals Crossing Third Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Early 2024

In the initial months of 2024, a total of 85,871 people crossed the Third Thai-lao Friendship Bridge, which links Khammouane Province, Laos, and Nakhon Phanom Province, Thailand, according to Soukthong Vongsa, the head of cross-border immigration police in Laos.

These figures show a surge of 3,937 people compared to the same period in 2023.

Soukthong noted the diligence of local authorities in enforcing regulations on individuals’ entry and exit. However, challenges persist, notably the absence of modern inspection tools like X-ray machines, hindering the detection of illegal items concealed in luggage, personal belongings, and vehicles entering and exiting.

Efforts to bolster tourism during Visit Laos Year 2024 include enhancing document notification services, expanding service availability, and ensuring peace and order at checkpoint locations, meticulously mapped out to monitor the orderly flow of tourists and passengers entering Laos.

As the country aims at fortifying tourism initiatives throughout Visit Laos Year 2024, government authorities are stepping up efforts in infrastructure development. The projects include renovation of buildings, workplaces, offices, electrical systems, and street lights. Furthermore, improvements extend to the interior of buildings and the checkpoint courtyard, aiming to enhance convenience, cleanliness, and appeal to attract more visitors to Khammouane Province.

To further promote tourism in Laos, the country is set to launch the fifth bridge in November, connecting Bueng Kan Province, Thailand, with Paksan district, Bolikhamxay Province, Laos. The bridge is currently at 95 percent completion.