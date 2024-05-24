Regional Partners Cooperate to Enhance Disaster Monitoring, Response in ASEAN

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) have agreed to deepen their engagement, which will bridge the gap between disaster monitoring and response across Southeast Asia.

During a working visit to Jakarta on 17 May, a delegation of officials from the MRC Member Countries and Secretariat headed by the Chief Executive Officer, Anoulak Kittikhoun, signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) with the AHA Centre, represented by Executive Director Lee Yam Ming.

The MOI aims to formalize the partnership between these two inter-governmental agencies in disaster monitoring, forecasting, and response; joint training and capacity building; mutual exchange of expertise and experience; and other technical cooperation, including scientific research. It is under the umbrella of the ASEAN-MRC Cooperation Framework.

“This MOI represents a major step in uniting our expertise and resources,” Kittikhoun said. “It bridges the critical gap between disaster monitoring and disaster response, ensuring our region is better prepared for emergencies and our vulnerable communities are better protected.”

Sharing Kittikhoun’s perspective, the AHA Centre’s Executive Director expressed similar sentiments.

“The MOI marks a significant milestone in the history of AHA Centre-MRC relations,” Lee said. “We want to make a positive impact on the people of ASEAN, through better exchange of data and information on disaster monitoring that will make a difference in our disaster preparedness and response endeavors.”

In 2022, Asia experienced 137 out of the 388 global disasters, impacting more than 64 million people and causing almost USD 50 million in damages, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Floods were particularly common, accounting for about 40 percent of all natural disasters worldwide and nearly 70 percent of disasters in ASEAN from 2012 to 2022.

The AHA Centre, with its partners, facilitates cooperation and coordination among ASEAN Member States for disaster management and emergency response in the region. The MRC

acts as a regional platform for water diplomacy and a knowledge hub, promoting dialogue and cooperation in the Lower Mekong River Basin, and providing vital services such as monitoring water levels and forecasting floods and droughts in the Mekong.

—

By Chandaly Mao, Communication Officer for Press at the Mekong River Commission Secretariat