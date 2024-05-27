World Food Programme Reflects on 2023 Achievements at Vientiane Press Breakfast

The World Food Programme (WFP) held a press breakfast on the morning of 24 May at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Vientiane Capital to reflect on their mission and achievements in 2023.

The event, attended by WFP officials and UN Resident Coordinator to Laos Bakhodir Burkhanov, presented the organization’s initiatives and provided an opportunity for the Lao press to engage in a discussion about the ongoing efforts and future plans.

During the event, WFP presented their latest report, which detailed the progress made in 2023. A key focus of their efforts has been improving the quality of life for women and children in rural areas of Laos.

According to the report, the National School Meals program was a highlight, providing daily meals to 69,000 children nationwide and covering 25 percent of schools. This program reached a total of 198,000 children. The initiative aligned with the WFP’s goal of promoting nutrition knowledge in rural communities, particularly among farmers, with support from the Lao government.

The impact of these efforts was further highlighted by the training of 29,000 rural residents in nutrition and gardening skills. This training benefited 9,000 children under the age of five, with 800 of these children receiving treatment for malnutrition.

In April, WFP officials visited the provinces of Sekong and Salavanh to observe the progress in these regions following the support provided by the organization. This included school lunch programs and additional financial assistance, which have since been transitioned to the Lao government’s management.

Despite significant progress, challenges persist. Insufficient support from the government, likely due to ongoing economic issues, has hindered the full realization of the WFP’s goals. Nevertheless, the international food organization remains dedicated to collaborating with the Lao government to aid as many disadvantaged villages as possible.

UN Resident Coordinator Bakhodir Burkhanov highlighted the importance of continued partnership and support to overcome these challenges and further improve the lives of those in rural Laos.