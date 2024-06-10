Severe Flooding Hits Vientiane Capital After Heavy Rains

Vientiane Capital is grappling with sudden flooding following two days of heavy rain from 9 -10 June, inundating many areas.

Photos shared on Facebook reveal knee-level flooding in Dongdok village, Xaythany district, causing severe traffic congestion. Residents, frustrated and angered, blame poor drainage management.

“I think the problem is not just the rain itself but also the arrangement of drainage pipes,” commented one Facebook user. “It always floods in this area whenever there’s a little heavy rain.”

“Drainage pipes should be installed at a standardized level and cleaned annually,” another user remarked.

A viral video from 10 June shows a car struggling to navigate a large flood in Phakhao village, Xaythany district, highlighting concerns about the drainage system’s effectiveness.

In addition to the capital, Bolikhan district in Bolikhamxay Province experienced flooding this morning after two hours of heavy rain from 4:00 am to 6:00 am inundated the entire district.

Laos is forecasted to continue experiencing light to heavy rain on 10-11 June, particularly in the Chanthabouly, Hatxayfong, Pak Ngum, Sungthong, and Xaythany districts of Vientiane Capital, all of which are especially prone to flooding, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.