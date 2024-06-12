Samsung Unveils New 2024 Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Lineups in Singapore

Latest Odyssey OLED G8 is the first flat 32″ Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, AI and burn-in prevention capabilities

New AI features bring enhanced entertainment to Smart Monitor M8, while the new ViewFinity models maximise creativity and ease of use to enable more efficient workplaces

Experience the 2024 Odyssey OLED gaming monitor line-up at The Odyssey Never Stops pop-up at Marina Bay Sands from 20 June to 14 July

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2024 – Samsung Electronics Singapore today launched its 2024 Odyssey OLED gaming monitor, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity monitor lineups.

Samsung’s 2024 Smart Monitor M8, Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor and ViewFinity S8 monitor

These new and updated models bring features that people want — as well as some they don’t expect — to deliver new experiences, no matter how they use their monitors. The Odyssey lineup delivers a next-level OLED experience with new AI capabilities[1] incorporated into the Odyssey OLED G8; the Smart Monitor lineup heightens joy with enhanced entertainment features along with a new Smart Monitor M8 powered by AI; and the ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

“Samsung continues to strengthen our position as the number 1 OLED monitor brand globally with the launch of our 2024 Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor, equipped with groundbreaking AI with burn-in prevention features to enhance the gaming experience. With a diverse range of monitors catering to every use case possible in our 2024 monitor line-ups, including the AI-powered Smart Monitor M8 and updated ViewFinity monitors, we remain committed to delivering the ultimate visual and user experience for everyone, no matter how their use their monitors,” said Jacus Long, Head of Display Business, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Odyssey OLED Series: Visual Excellence with New Burn-In Prevention Features

The 2024 Odyssey OLED models – Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model) and Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model) – showcase Samsung’s next-generation OLED performance with new and enhanced features.

Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model) and Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model) gaming monitors now feature Samsung OLED Safeguard+ to prevent burn-in.

The Odyssey OLED G8 is the first flat 32″ Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time for ultra smooth and responsive gameplay. The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27″ QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution monitor, supporting a 16:9 aspect ratio. Its 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG response time make it easy for gamers to keep up with fast-moving gameplay.

The new Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor powered by AI. The NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which is the same processor Samsung uses in its 2024 8K TV, upscales content to nearly 4K when using Samsung Gaming Hub [2] and the monitor’s native Smart TV apps for higher resolution in gaming and entertainment.[3]

Both new OLED models feature Samsung OLED Safeguard+, a new proprietary burn-in protection technology. This technology is the first in the world to prevent burn-in by applying a pulsating heat pipe to the monitor. Additionally, the Dynamic Cooling System evaporates and condenses a coolant to diffuse heat five times[4] more effectively than the older graphite sheet method, which prevents burn-in by reducing temperature at the core. The monitor also detects static images like logos and taskbars, automatically reducing their brightness to provide another means of burn-in prevention.[5]

The Odyssey OLED G8 and OLED G6 both deliver unmatched OLED picture quality with a brightness of 250 nits (Typ.), while FreeSync Premium Pro keeps the GPU and display panel synced up to eliminate choppiness, screen lag and screen tearing.

Samsung’s new OLED Glare Free technology[6] also preserves colour accuracy and reduces reflections while maintaining image sharpness to ensure an immersive viewing experience, even in daylight. The OLED-optimised, low-reflection coating overcomes the trade-off between gloss and reflection thanks to a new, specialised hard-coating layer and surface coating pattern.

Both monitors feature a super slim metal design that gives them a distinct identity, while Core Lighting+ enhances entertainment and gaming experiences with ambient lighting that synchronises with the screen. The ergonomic stand also makes long gaming sessions more comfortable with adjustable height, tilt and swivel support features.

The launch of the 2024 Odyssey OLED monitors further strengthens Samsung’s OLED monitor market leadership, following soon after Samsung achieved the top position in global sales in the OLED monitor market within only one year of launching its first OLED model.[7] This achievement underscores Samsung’s rapid ascent in the competitive OLED monitor market while reinforcing its commitment to diversifying its gaming monitor lineup with models that leverage the company’s proprietary OLED technology.

Smart Monitor M8: AI Processing for Crystal Clear Video and Audio

The updated Smart Monitor lineup brings together a complete multi-device experience into one hub for smarter entertainment and greater productivity. The upgraded 2024 models include the M8 (M80D model), M7 (M70D model), and the M5 (M50D model).

Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 comes with an NQM AI processor that enables upscaling of content to nearly 4K, and background noise analysis to optimise user dialogue in the content through AI.

The upgraded 32″ 4K UHD Smart Monitor M8 introduces new features powered by AI with the NQM AI processor, taking entertainment experiences to the next level. AI upscaling brings lower resolution content up to nearly 4K[8], and Active Voice Amplifier Pro uses AI to analyse background noise in the user’s environment to optimise dialogue in the user’s content.[9] 360 Audio Mode[10] is available on the M8, which pairs with Galaxy Buds to create an immersive sound environment. The built-in SlimFit Camera also makes it easy to conduct video calls through mobile applications with Samsung Dex.[11]

New to the entire line of Smart Monitors is a Workout Tracker,[12] which pairs with a Galaxy Watch to enable real-time health data on the screen, even while streaming content. This makes it easier to track workout goals and can make working out more enjoyable.

These new features enhance the already impressive Smart Monitor functionality. Complementing the Smart Monitor are the Smart TV apps and Samsung TV Plus[13], which provide instant access to a wide range of streaming services and live content, without needing to boot up a PC or connect other devices.[14]

The M7 is available in 32″ and 43″ with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, a brightness of 300 nits (Typ.) and a GtG response time of 4ms. The M5 is available in 27″ and 32″, with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080), a brightness of 250 nits (Typ.) and a GtG response time of 4ms.

ViewFinity Series: Maximising Creativity and Ease of Use

Optimised for creatives and professionals, and built with responsible practices, the latest ViewFinity lineup includes the ViewFinity S8 (S80UD and S80D models) and the ViewFinity S6 (S60UD and S60D models).

Samsung’s ViewFinity S8 (S80UD model) comes in 4k, delivering accurate colour representation along with intelligent features to alleviate eye strain during prolonged work periods.

The updated 2024 ViewFinity monitors[15] uses a minimum of 10% recycled plastic and does away with the application of chemical sprays to the plastic components.[16]

The Easy Setup Stand is put together with one quick click, requiring no tools or screws, making it fast and easy to set up and enjoy the ViewFinity’s vibrant display. Every 2024 ViewFinity monitor supports HDR10 and the display of 1 billion colours, ensuring accurate colour representation, while also integrating TÜV-Rheinland-certified Intelligent Eye Care features to alleviate eye strain during prolonged work periods.

The ViewFinity S8 offers 27″ and 32″ screen options, each with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz and a brightness of 350 nits (Typ.). They also feature a USB hub for easy connectivity and a height-adjustable stand. The S80UD model includes a new KVM switch for easy connection and switching between two different input devices, as well as a USB-C port that allows users to charge devices with up to 90W of power.

The ViewFinity S6 is available in 24″, 27″ and 32″ options, each with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, a refresh rate of 100Hz and a brightness of 350 nits (Typ.), including a USB hub and height-adjustable stand. The S60UD model also includes a built-in KVM switch and a USB-C port (up to 90W charging).

Availability and Pricing

To experience Samsung’s 2024 Odyssey gaming monitor line-up, head on down to The Odyssey Never Stops pop-up at Marina Bay Sands from 20 June to 14 July. Visitors can also participate in the #Samsung8Quest onsite for a chance to win a brand new Odyssey OLED G80SD gaming monitor worth S$2,058.

The Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model), Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model), Smart Monitor M8 (M80D model), M7 (M70D model), M5 (M50D model), ViewFinity S8 (S80UD and S80D models) and ViewFinity S6 (S60UD and S60D models) can also be pre-ordered at the Samsung Online Store from now till 13 June 2024. The monitors will be generally available at the Samsung Online Store, the Samsung Official Store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as major consumer electronics and IT retailers progressively from 14 June 2024.

The recommended retail prices for the monitors are as follows:

No. Product Name Model Size Usual RRP (w GST) Pre Order RRP (w GST) 1 32″ Odyssey OLED G8 G80SD UHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor LS32DG802SEXXS 32 S$2,058 S$1,840 2 Odyssey OLED G6 G60SD 360HZ Gaming Monitor LS27DG602SEXXS 27 S$1,404 S$1,186 3 Smart Monitor M8 M80D White LS32DM801UEXXS 32 S$968 S$903 4 Smart Monitor M7 M70D White LS32DM701UEXXS 32 S$576 S$543 5 Smart Monitor M7 M70D Black LS32DM700UEXXS 32 S$576 S$543 6 Smart Monitor M7 M70D Black LS43DM702UEXXS 43 S$870 S$815 7 Smart Monitor M5 M50D Black LS27CM500EEXXS 27 S$292 – 8 Smart Monitor M5 M50D White LS27CM501EEXXS 27 S$292 – 9 Smart Monitor M5 M50D Black LS32CM500EEXXS 32 S$358 – 10 Smart Monitor M5 M50D White LS32CM501EEXXS 32 S$358 – 11 ViewFinity S8 S80D UHD with USB-C LS27D800EAEXXS 27 S$467 S$434 12 ViewFinity S8 S80D UHD with USB-C LS32D800EAEXXS 32 S$576 S$510 13 ViewFinity S8 S80UD UHD with USB-C LS27D804UAEXXS 27 S$641 S$597 14 ViewFinity S8 S80UD UHD with USB-C LS32D804UAEXXS 32 S$706 S$652 15 ViewFinity S6 S60D Online exclusive model QHD with HDMI LS27D600EAEXXS 27 S$358 S$325 16 ViewFinity S6 S60D Online exclusive model QHD with HDMI LS32D600EAEXXS 32 S$423 S$401 17 ViewFinity S6 S60UD UHD with USB-C LS24D604UAEXXS 24 S$401 S$358 18 ViewFinity S6 S60UD UHD with USB-C LS27D604UAEXXS 27 S$488 S$434 19 ViewFinity S6 S60UD UHD with USB-C LS32D604UAEXXS 32 S$576 S$532

[1] AI features available in G80SD, M80D only. [2] Gaming Hub is available in limited countries, with app availability differing by country. [3] AI upscaling works only when using the built-in Smart TV apps and Samsung Gaming Hub (PQ priority mode). [4] Based on internal tests conducted by Samsung. [5] Logo detection is active in AV mode only. [6] UL’s verification validates the ‘OLED Glare Free’ claim by assessing the products against Unified Glare Rating (UGR) testing standard set by the International Commission on Illumination (CIE) and testing standard set by the International Organization for Standardization. [7] IDC Q4 2023 Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker [8] AI upscaling works only when using the built-in Smart TV apps and Samsung Gaming Hub (PQ priority mode). [9] Active Voice Amplifier Pro is only available in the built-in Smart TV apps. [10] 360 Audio and head tracking support may vary depending on the application and content. Supported devices include the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro / 2 / Pro / Live and can be updated without notice. [11] SlimFit Camera compatibility with Samsung DeX requires a USB-C connection to a Galaxy S23 or later, Fold 5, or Tab S9 with One UI 6.1.1 or above. [12] Supported devices include Galaxy Watch 4 or later with Galaxy Mobile (One UI 4.1.1 and above) with latest software version. Devices must be logged into the same Samsung account. Place your watch and mobile device near your screen to use Workout Tracker. [13] Samsung account required for Samsung TV Plus. Supported Samsung devices and channels may vary by region and are subject to change without prior notice. Additional settings may be required to use these functions. Ads may appear on Samsung TV Plus. [14] Internet access is required. [15] S60UD, S60D, S80UD, S80D only. [16] The percentage of recycled material, which may vary by component, is calculated based on the total weight of the plastic used on the product (weight of recycled materials/total weight of plastic)

