New Mini Lever Actuated Plunger Saves Time and Space From Southco

56 Mini Lever Actuated Plunger

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 June 2024 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has released the new mini lever actuated plunger. Limited space should not mean limited quality. Experience quick and reliable actuation in a more compact package with Southco’s new 56 Mini Lever Actuated Plunger. This solution features the same lever-actuated operation as the full-size version for faster and easier latching and unlatching of electronic components.

The 56 Mini Lever Actuated Plunger keeps the convenient hold-open feature from the full-size version, so technicians can easily see whether or not a device is secure by looking at the lever’s position. It is also available in a variety of distinct colors, so designers can easily differentiate application zones, or fit the aesthetic of any device. These features combine to ensure that devices using the plunger keep their distinct identity, and are easily identifiable as secure or not.

Additionally, while other compact solutions may have a greater chance of being lost during maintenance, the 56 Mini Lever Actuated Plunger’s captive installation ensures that it stays attached to the side of any device it is used in. That means one less thing for technicians to keep track of, faster maintenance, and more uptime for your server. In a digital world where every second of uptime counts, the small things matter on the physical side too.

For more information about the 56 Mini Lever Actuated Plunger, please visit www.southco.com/Mini-Lever-Plunger or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com.

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.