Efforts Underway to Lower Airfares Between Bokeo-Vientiane

The Lao government is negotiating with Bokeo International Airport to establish affordable Lao Airlines flights between Bokeo Province and Vientiane Capital. This effort aims to enhance connectivity and provide more accessible travel options for passengers.

Lao Airlines initially announced daily domestic flights to Vientiane-Bokeo at LAK 1.7 million (approximately USD 77.80) each way, starting on 6 February. However, the announcement was later withdrawn, creating uncertainty about the commencement of these flights.

Ngampasong Muongmany, Minister of Public Works and Transport, addressed this issue during the 7th National Assembly Session. He noted that the airport has operated under a private sector concession for 50 years, which complicates efforts to standardize the management system.

The new Bokeo International Airport, located near the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, opened in early February. Its strategic location is expected to boost regional connectivity and economic activity.

Currently, flights between the two airports are available through Lane Xang Airways International, but ticket prices are higher than usual. The government’s negotiation aims to offer more competitive pricing and improve travel accessibility for the public.