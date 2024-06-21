OPINION: What to Expect from New Thai Movie, “How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”

If you plan to watch “How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies,” be prepared for an emotional ride.

In a cinematic world dominated by action, sci-fi, and superhero films, the Thai movie “How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” (or “Lahn Mah”) offers a refreshing change, reminding viewers of the power of heartfelt storytelling.

The film follows M, a young man whose ambition to get rich changes as he takes care of his ill grandmother. Inspired by his cousin Mui, M devises a plan to make millions through his grandmother’s inheritance. However, the experience of caregiving brings unexpected changes, leading to a surprising twist.

The film highlights the significance of family values and genuine love, resonating deeply with cultural transitions in Southeast Asia. In the modern world, children often struggle to find time for their parents amidst their busy lives, typically only gathering for occasions like funerals or weddings.

These events hold profound cultural and emotional significance but often bring up discussions about the financial and property matters left behind by parents, sometimes leading to conflicts among family members.

While the storyline may feel heartrending to some, the movie balances it with humorous scenes. The actors’ performances, sound editing, and well-paced direction elevate the film even further. Despite the laughs, tissues might come in handy.