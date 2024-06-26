Lao PM Highlights Drug Threat, Urges Unity on Anti-Drug Day

On the 37th anniversary of International Anti-Drug Day, 26 June, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone addressed the nation, reflecting on the country’s efforts and progress in combating drug-related issues.

In his message, Sonexay highlighted the widespread and persistent threat of drugs in Laos, which continue to impact urban and rural areas. He emphasized that drug-related issues contribute significantly to violence, crime, and social instability. He emphasized the severe effects on the youth, who are vital to the nation’s future.

The Prime Minister noted that despite efforts to curb drug production, trade, and usage, these issues remain prevalent and are even increasing worldwide. He further stressed the critical need for continued and intensified action to address the drug crisis globally and within Laos.

Sonexay outlined the achievements and ongoing efforts of the Lao government, highlighting achievements from 2021-2023, and detailed the priorities for 2024-2025. These priorities include raising awareness, involving communities, supporting families in mountainous areas to pursue employment through official means, and aiding drug addiction recovery.

Lastly, the prime minister mentioned that Lao authorities have seized drugs and made numerous arrests, showing their commitment to tackling the issue.

Notably, on 21 June, Bokeo police confiscated 5.8 million amphetamine pills and 225 kilograms of heroin after stopping two vehicles traveling from Meung to Houayxay district. However, the suspects managed to flee after brandishing guns. In a separate incident on 11 June, Oudomxay police arrested five suspects and seized Chinese Yuan, Thai baht, and Kip currencies worth over LAK 10 billion (USD 453,811). Both cases are under investigation to trace the drug sources and destinations.

Additionally, over the past five months, Lao police have handled more than 10,000 drug-related cases, resulting in 1,680 resolved cases and 2,616 arrests, including 96 foreigners.