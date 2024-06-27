Gear Up for Olympic Glory with Dorsett Wanchai’s Olympic Party Package

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 June 2024 – The highly anticipated Paris Olympics 2024 is just around the corner, and Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong is ready to elevate the excitement with its exclusive. As Hong Kong’s sport stars aim to build upon their previous six-medal legacy, the hotel invites Olympic enthusiasts to revel in the thrill of the games with a night’s stay, complete with classic party snacks and sparkling wine.

Nestled adjacent to the iconic Happy Valley Racecourse, Dorsett Wanchai is merely an 8-minute stroll from the Times Square and Causeway Bay MTR station. To ensure guests can seamlessly explore the city, the hotel offers complimentary shuttle services to popular attractions in Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, and Central.

From now until 11 August 2024, the Olympic Party Package is available for stays between 26 July and 12 August 2024, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the Olympic spirit from the comfort of their hotel room. Guests can choose between the Premier Causeway Bay City View Room (28 sq. m) or the spacious Executive Suite (48 sq. m) with separate living room and bedroom area, accommodating up to 4 guests. Alongside the classic party snacks (Mozzarella Cheese Rolls, Cheese Balls, Chicken Nuggets, French Fries and Popcorn) and sparkling wine, the package also includes the Hotel Official Website exclusive Dorsett 26 Hours Full Stay Service, providing flexible check-in times to ensure guests don’t miss a single moment of the thrilling action.

Additional perks include 24-hour gym access and high-speed 1000 Mbps Wi-Fi. Whether you’re a devoted fan or simply looking to soak up the electric atmosphere, Dorsett Wanchai’s Olympic Party Package promises an unforgettable experience that will have you cheering on the Hong Kong team in style.

Book your stay now and get ready to witness the world’s greatest sporting event!

*Terms apply. Please note photos are for reference only.

Hashtag: #DorsettWanchai

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong

As winner of Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice 2024, the 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai is conveniently located between Wan Chai and Causeway Bay with a mere 8-minute walk to MTR stations, Times Square, and Complimentary Shuttle Bus Services to popular tourist attractions, trade fair venues and transportation hubs in the city. The hotel offers meticulously designed rooms and suites up to 48 sq. m. Visit: www.wanchai.dorsetthotels.com