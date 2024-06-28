Altira Macau’s Ying and City of Dreams Macau’ Jin Ying to be Showcased in Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series

Tickets to go on sale starting July 1



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 June 2024 – The acclaimed Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series is set to roll out the 8th and 9th themed four-hands dinners on the weekends of August 17-18 and September 21-22. The two events will respectively feature highly-anticipated collaboration between Michelin-starred Ying from Altira Macau and Black Pearl one-diamond Hai Wei Guan from Shanghai, and Jin Ying from City of Dreams Macau and Black Pearl one-diamond AKEN’S KITCHEN from Guangzhou. Reservations will begin on Monday, July 1 with an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members.

Ying’s appetizer trio of Chilled Fresh Surf Clams with Black Caviar and Clams Soup Jelly, Deep-fried Taro Dumpling Stuffed with Yogurt, and Lychee Wood Roasted Goose Webs Stuffed with Iberico Pork and Foie Gras

Supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series represents Melco’s ongoing effort in promoting Macau as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy while reinforcing Melco’s Macau properties as top dining destinations for locals and tourists alike. These unprecedented cross-regional extravaganzas have been offering gourmands the opportunity to discover and savor the regional specialties from all over China, and at the same time helping to promote some of the greatest restaurants of Macau both locally and beyond, as well as preserving Macau’s diversity in food culture through “Inheritance, Innovation, and Exchange.” The last and 10th chapter of the Gastronomic Series is slated to take place by the end of 2024.

Ying’s Fresh Shredded Fish Soup with Sturgeon Cartilage

Priced at MOP 2,288* per person (an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members), Chapter 8 of the Gastronomic Series – “Seasonal Treasures of Guangdong and Shanghai,“ will see chef Benny Wu from Altira Macau’s Ying team up with chef and founder Huang Jun from Shanghai’s Hai Wei Guan to deliver a creative collaboration that will highlight the enchanting flavours of Cantonese and Shanghainese cuisines.

Jin Ying’s Tossed Geoduck and Sea Urchin

The extraordinary nine-course menu will bring together some of the most well-loved dishes from the two restaurants, such as Ying’s Chilled Fresh Surf Clams with Black Caviar and Clams Soup Jelly, Fresh Shredded Fish Soup with Sturgeon Cartilage, and Braised Australian Abalone with Preserved Bean Curd Sauce; and Hai Wei Guan’s Crispy Beef with Dried Tangerine Peel, Crispy Chicken with Pork and Black Truffle, and Shanghainese Braised Pork Belly with Fish Maw Black Truffle and Vegetable Rice. Chef Wu and Chef Huang have also co-created Signature Sliced Grouper with Scallop in Seafood Sauce and Plum Sauce to help stimulate guests’ appetite and prepare them for the sumptuous delicacies to follow.

AKEN’S KITCHEN’s Salt Baked Stuffed Pigeon with Abalone

Chapter 8: Seasonal Treasures of Guangdong and Shanghai will be held for two nights only on August 17 and 18 at Michelin-starred Ying in Altira Macau. For details and reservations, please call (853) 2886 8868 or visit www.altiramacau.com/en/offer/melco-style-seasonal-treasures-of-guangdong-and-shanghai.

Coming up next will be Chapter 9: The Unique Flavors of Lingnan on September 21 and 22 at City of Dreams Macau’ Jin Ying. Chef Alex Tang of Jin Ying, which seamlessly blends ancient Cantonese traditions with modern flavors. will join forces with Chef Aken Chen, founder and chef of Guangzhou’s Black Pearl one diamond AKEN’S KITCHEN, which specializes in Hakka cuisine, to deliver an unparalleled gastronomic experience that will bring to life the traditional food culture of Lingnan, from which the distinctly different Cantonese and Hakka cuisines originated.

Priced at MOP 2,288* per person (an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members), this four-hands dinner features six delightful specialties such as Tossed Geoduck and Sea Urchin, Pan-fried Filefish with Pickles and Soybean Paste Sauce, Salt Baked Stuffed Pigeon with Abalone, and Stuffed Sea Cucumber with Minced Pork served with Rock Rice. The dessert, Deep-fried Tomato Puff with Bean Curd Pudding, is jointly created by the two restaurants exclusively for the evenings. For details and reservations, please call (853) 8868 6632 or visit www.cityofdreamsmacau.com/en/offer/melco-style-the-unique-flavors-of-lingnan.

Details on the 10th instalment of Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series in 2024 will be revealed at a later stage. Stay tuned for the latest privileges and promotions exclusively for Melco Style WeChat members: www.cityofdreamsmacau.com/en/melcostyle.

* Price is subject to 10% service charge.

