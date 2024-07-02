Da Nang: World-class summer events and artistic performances

‘Symphony of River’ show at Da Nang Downtown with artistic fireworks every night.

DIFF 2024 – Performance of nearly 47,000 fireworks

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2024) themed ‘Made in Unity’ spans two summer months and features eight teams fromFrance, Italy, the US, Germany, Poland, China, Finland and Viet Nam.

The grand finale is set for July 13 at the fireworks stage by the Han River. Event organiser Sun Group, are illuminating the nights over the Han River with the brilliance of 46,561 fireworks.

Nadia Shakira Wong, Director of Global 2000 Fireworks Consulting and the event producer of DIFF 2024, said: “Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) is big playgrounds in the region that any fireworks team want to try their hand at.”

Awaken River – Jetski and Flyboard performances

This show awakens the western bank of the Han River with thrilling jetski and flyboard performances straight out of Hollywood blockbusters.

It is held daily at 5.30pm at Da Nang Downtown‘s riverside stage, which offers nearly 3,000 seats.

This first-time event in Da Nang will amaze visitors with powerful jetski drifts and world-champion flyboard athletes performing 360-degree somersaults at heights of 15 metres, akin to a tall building.

Sun Group collaborates with Australia’s H2O, a company with 30 years of experience organising sports art shows and working on blockbuster movies like James Bond and Mission Impossible.

Symphony of River – A midsummer night’s dream of diverse art forms and fireworks

Following Awaken River, the multi-experiential show ‘Symphony of River’ tells stories in rhyme and fairy tales about the Han River. ‘Symphony of River’ occurs daily at 8.30pm.

It features a spectacular blend of jetski and flyboard performances, light shows, artistic fireworks, circus and dance. It involves nearly 100 international performers from many countries and genres, including ballet, hip-hop, contemporary dance and malambo drumming, and artistic fireworks every night.

The brilliant fireworks display of “Symphony of River” also mạkes Da Nang become the center of tourism of Vietnam this summer, besides the “magnet” DIFF 2024. Now, the atmosphere of DIFF 2024 will not only stop on the final night of July 13 but will also last all summer.

For the first time in Da Nang, audiences will enjoy world-famous magic shows, including quick change and funky balloon by stars Minasov Victor and Minasov Elena, and performances by the Teslenko family, renowned globally for their juggling skills. The show officially premieres on June 28.

Vietnamese Puppetry (Roi Viet) – The essence of Vietnamese art

Visitors to Da Nang can explore Vietnamese culture at the largest puppet theatre in Central Viet Nam – Au O Theatre. The ‘Roi Viet’ show is performed by the artists from the Viet Nam Puppet Theatre. It combines over 1,000 years of traditional water puppetry and land puppetry, integrating folktales with contemporary art elements and showcasing the beauty of Viet Nam’s culture and people.

The show runs daily (except Monday) at the Au O Theatre in Da Nang Downtown, accommodating about 600 guests.

Fairy Blossom – The pinnacle of circus art at Ba Na Hills

Beyond the vibrant city centre, visitors can head to Ba Na Hills‘s peak to a fairy-tale world at 1,500 metres high.

At Sun World Ba Na Hills, the ‘Fairy Blossom’ show brings a dazzling art garden amidst the clouds and mountains. It features 12 types of performance arts, including circus, contortion, diabolo, balance acts, aerial silk, parkour, juggling, sway pole, dance and etc.

This largest-scale show at Ba Na Hill this year takes place daily at 11am at Noel Plaza, involving over 200 international and Vietnamese artists.

Directed by Tuan Le, a former member of the famed Cirque du Soleil, author of famous shows such as My Village, A O, Teh Dar. “Fairy Blossom” also features stars, including Domitil Aillot – the world’s top male pole circus artist from France; the famous twin stars of Cirque du Soleil – Crystal Ladies with magical legs, once stirred up The Ellen Show; hand-balancing circus artist Oleg Izossimov and aerial silk queen Olga Moreva from Russia.

Moreover, Sun World Ba Na Hills offers unmissable experiences this summer, including Soloist stages, solo performances and the ‘Enchantment’ parade with 40 international artists.

