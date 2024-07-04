Tiong Nam Hospitality Group Expands Into Marina Industry With Pinetree Marina & Resort Puteri Harbour

New Venture Enhances Luxury Marina Experiences and Broadens Hospitality Portfolio



ISKANDAR PUTERI, JOHOR, MALAYSIA –Media OutReach Newswire – 4 July 2024 – Tiong Nam Hospitality Group has officially announced its expansion into the marina industry with the addition of a marina to Pinetree Marina & Resort, Puteri Harbour. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the Group, which has been successfully managing the 107-room resort since 2018.

Pinetree Marina’s strategic location provides effortless access to crucial Southeast Asian maritime corridors, making it an ideal starting point for boaters from Phuket, Langkawi, Pangkor Island, Kota Kinabalu, and Singapore

The newly added public marina currently boasts 76 berths, catering to various vessels. As part of the expansion plans, two additional categories will be introduced: a Private Marina and a Mega Yacht Marina. These upcoming facilities will offer modern, secure berths designed to accommodate a wide range of boats, from small to luxury vessels.

Johnny Lau, Senior General Manager for Tiong Nam Hospitality Group, stated, “This marina is our newest endeavor, reflecting our commitment to excellence and innovation in both the marina and hospitality industries. Its strategic location provides effortless access to crucial Southeast Asian maritime corridors, making it an ideal starting point for boaters from Phuket, Langkawi, Pangkor Island, Kota Kinabalu, and Singapore.”

The marina is situated at coordinates 01° 25.07′ N 103° 39.51′ E, offering members and guests a range of top-tier amenities, including a fuel dock, laundry facilities, shower rooms, buggy transportation, a customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex, and a marine department office. The berths are equipped with comprehensive 24-hour CCTV security systems and WiFi connectivity, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience.

Tiong Nam Hospitality Group, which also manages Hard Rock Cafe Puteri Harbour, Hard Rock Cafe Ipoh, Fraser Place Puteri Harbour, BRIX KLIA, and the upcoming 1975 Hotel and Avenue, aims to transform Pinetree Marina & Resort into a premier destination for yachting enthusiasts, leisure seekers, and business travelers. This rebranding signifies a fresh identity and a steadfast commitment to providing exceptional experiences, superior service, and top-notch amenities.

Hashtag: #pinetreemarina #pinetreeresort #tiongnam #marinaindustry #puterihabourjohor #yatch

https://www.facebook.com/Pinetreemarinaresortofficial

https://www.instagram.com/pinetreemarinaresort?

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Pinetree Marina & Resort Puteri Harbour

Pinetree Marina & Resort Puteri Harbour marks Tiong Nam Hospitality Group’s strategic entry into the marina industry. Nestled along the picturesque Straits of Johor, the public marina currently offers 76 berths, with expansion plans to include Private and Mega Yacht Marinas, each designed to meet diverse yachting needs. Boaters and guests will enjoy an array of top-tier amenities, including a fuel dock, laundry facilities, shower rooms, buggy transportation, a customs, immigration, and quarantine (CIQ) complex, and a marine department office. The berths are also equipped with comprehensive 24-hour CCTV security systems and WiFi connectivity. The well-equipped marina is surrounded by numerous food and beverage outlets, as well as various tourist attractions.

Its resort boasts 107 contemporary apartments in a spectacular 25-floor building. Each room is equipped with a comprehensive kitchenette, laundry room, and Internet TV, ensuring a comfortable stay. The resort offers extensive facilities including a fitness center, swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and a library. For dining, guests can enjoy Bayang Coffee and delicious pastries.

The resort is an ideal venue for meetings and events, with elegant function spaces accommodating up to 200 guests. Its prime location provides easy access to key attractions like Legoland Malaysia, Horizon Hills Golf and Country Club, and Sunway Big Box Retail Park.

Pinetree Marina & Resort Puteri Harbour aims to enrich the community with luxurious yachting and hospitality experiences, making it an ideal venue for events set against Johor’s stunning coastal scenery.