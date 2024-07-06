New World Hoiana Beach Resort Kicks Off an Exciting Summer of Sport with EURO 2024 Activities

Families & friends invited to watch all the action from Germany with a series of activations and experiences for the European football championships, plus an immersive sporting package!



HOIANA, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 July 2024 – New World Hoiana Beach Resort, Vietnam’s premier beachfront resort destination, is celebrating the start of an action-packed summer of sport with a full programme of activities for EURO 2024, the European football championship! A vibrant line-up of summertime activations and experiences will let all guests – including fun-seeking families – create magical memories on the soft shores of Vietnam’s central coast.

Guests will be immersed in football fever this June and July, as New World Hoiana Beach Resort transforms into a EURO 2024 fan zone. The event kicked off on 14 June with an amazing opening ceremony, including a series of uplifting dance performances and games! These exciting activities took place in the hotel’s lobby and Một-Hai-Bar, followed by a live DJ show.

Throughout EURO 2024, football fans can watch all the action from Germany on big screens in a choice of venues. Một-Hai-Bar and NOX Beach Club will fly the flags of each competing nation, and a month-long beer festival and special themed food and drinks promotions at both venues will help revellers to feel the upbeat spirit of the tournament. The final on 14 July will be a spectacular occasion, with live shows, dances, games, photo opportunities, an international DJ and more!

The fun won’t stop when the EURO 2024 trophy is lifted. Throughout the season, sports fans can find endless enjoyment with energising events such as the International Kite Festival (25-28 July), a Boxing Event with international title fighters (2-4 August), and all the action from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games (26 July-11 August)!

Guests can maximise their EURO 2024 experience with New World Hoiana Beach Resort’s “Stay & Watch” promotion! This value-added package offers a selection of exclusive privileges, including complimentary buffet breakfast for two adults and two children (under 6 years old), plus unlimited free games. Early check-in and late 4pm check-out are subject to availability. Register now to become a Hoiana Premium Reward member and receive a welcome pack comprising VND 700,000 resort credit, which can be redeemed at selected F&B outlets and the spa.

For more information and to book the “Stay & Watch” package, please visit hoiana.com/offer/stay-watch.

Nestled on a 4km-long stretch of private beach, New World Hoiana Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for families seeking unforgettable summer vacations. Kids will be enthralled at Vietnam’s largest kids’ club, which offers 2,700 square metres of bright and colourful space, an extensive selection of toys, books and games, plus inspiring arts & crafts classes and dedicated workshops, while the kids’ pool is perfect for children and parents to splash together, and a mini water park will be launched at New World Hoiana Hotel in mid-June! All ages can engage in activities such as swimming, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, while parents will love the 18-hole golf course. The newly-opened NOX Beach Club is also a great place for families to enjoy dreamy daytimes with freeform pools, cosy cabanas and stylish restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.hoiana.com.

