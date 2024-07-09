Annual “Business x Technology” Platform Returns with Acclaim: BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference Set For 11-12 July 2024

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2024 – The annual BUSINESS GOVirtual (BGOV) Expo & Conference, focused on innovation and technology, will be held on 11-12 July 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.



Event to Highlight Two Major Technology Trends: Generative AI and Digital Assets

Generative AI and Digital Assets are the two new drivers of future economic growth. Over the past two years, AI technology has experienced explosive development, disrupting many industry ecosystems. How can business leaders harness this technological revolution to enhance productivity and leverage business growth? This event invites experts from various fields to deeply explore the practical applications and development directions of Generative AI, showcasing its application trends across different sectors.

At the same time, the Hong Kong Government is actively promoting the development of virtual assets and establishing a licensing system to enhance economic resilience and build a thriving virtual asset ecosystem. This conference brings together leading experts from various fields of virtual assets to discuss development opportunities in fintech.

BGOV aims to become a gateway for driving digital transformation in enterprises, supporting companies on their digitalisation journey, and enabling them to expand their operations and explore new business opportunities. Supported by the Innovation, Technology, and Industry Bureau (ITIB), the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO), and industry professionals, last year’s event saw over 6,000 participants, facilitating collaborations between local startups and large enterprises, resulting in successful cases of SMEs doubling their business post-digital transformation.

This year, BGOV returns with even greater strength, with over a hundred heavyweight speakers from renowned institutions and leading enterprises, hosting more than 80 conferences to cover the latest trends in innovation and commerce. The two-day exhibition will showcase cutting-edge technologies, providing various industries with digital transformation solutions and success stories.

Event Highlights Include:

Leadership Summit and Digital Forums: Over 80 thematic summits and forums exploring the best paths for the digital transformation of businesses of all sizes. The first day focuses on AI, virtual assets, marketing technology, and successful SME digital transformation case studies, followed by discussions on AI & computing power, wireless & mobility, retail technology, cybersecurity, tech for sustainability, and e-commerce development on the second day. The forums will feature more than 120 renowned business leaders and technology experts sharing their unique insights and practical experiences. Technology Exhibition: Showcasing over 100 cutting-edge technologies and products, allowing participants to experience the latest technological achievements firsthand and explore leading applications in AI, Web 3.0, fintech, retail technology, marketing technology, and tech for sustainability. Networking Opportunities: Providing numerous networking opportunities for participants to connect with elite professionals from different fields, establish valuable relationships, and discover potential partners or clients. A specially designated Startup Zone will showcase the latest achievements of local tech companies, promoting collaboration between local and international enterprises.

Leaders from various industries, business decision-makers, investors, marketing managers, e-commerce consultants, IT experts, and technical and design personnel are invited to participate in this annual innovation technology event. BGOV 2024 provides a platform to grasp the latest technological trends, explore application developments, and discover unprecedented collaboration opportunities.

Register now to get ahead of the curve in innovation technology!

For more details and registration information, please visit the official website: BGOV 2024

About BUSINESS GOVirtual Technology Expo & Conference

BGOV is a business exhibition and conference focused on the application of innovative technology, aimed at promoting digital transformation and technological innovation across industries. It attracts numerous exhibitors and visitors from Asia and serves as an important platform for industry leaders and pioneers to exchange and showcase the latest technological achievements. It is also the go-to choice for businesses of all sizes seeking digital technology solutions.

BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference 2024

Innovation Exhibition | Technology Conference | Annual Technology Awards

● Date: July 11-12, 2024

● Location: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 3FG

● Inquiries: (852) 3520 3186

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GOVirtualexpoHK

Website: https://www.govirtualexpohk.com/

Additional Information

BUSINESS GOVirtual Technology Conference Highlights:

Over 80 Conferences: Including 14 panel discussions and fireside chats.

More than 120 Heavyweight Speakers: From renowned institutions and companies, including Bloomberg, Cathay Pacific, Check Point Software, China Unicom, Citibank, Cyberport, DBS Bank, Deloitte, foodpanda, Google, HashKey, Hong Kong Science Park, Hong Kong Telecom, The University of Hong Kong, IDC China, Invest HK, KPMG, Lalamove, Maxim's Group, Microsoft, PayPal, Prudential, PwC, Siemens Mobility, Sino Group, SmarTone, and more.

Covering multiple cutting-edge fields, including AI, fintech, marketing technology, sustainable technology, SME digital transformation, cybersecurity, retail technology, art technology, e-commerce, data computation, wireless and mobile technology, and more. Opening Forum: Featuring CEOs from Citibank, Prudential, Siemens Mobility, and Buyandship.

Featuring CEOs from Citibank, Prudential, Siemens Mobility, and Buyandship. Hot Forum Topics: Including AI enterprise transformation, new trends in virtual asset investment, preventing emerging financial crimes, creating a circular economy, ESG value chains, AI-powered cybersecurity, the future of AI and data computing power, and more.

Including AI enterprise transformation, new trends in virtual asset investment, preventing emerging financial crimes, creating a circular economy, ESG value chains, AI-powered cybersecurity, the future of AI and data computing power, and more. Best Practices for Local SMEs: Showcasing over 20 successful cases of local SMEs such as Omnichat, ShipAny, Lalachat, Auki Labs, Votee, EID, and Guardforce.

Showcasing over 20 successful cases of local SMEs such as Omnichat, ShipAny, Lalachat, Auki Labs, Votee, EID, and Guardforce. Industry Association Support: With strong support from the Hong Kong Computer Society, Hong Kong Digital Finance Association, Business Network International, Data Literacy Association, Asia MarTech Society, Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association, Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association, The University of Hong Kong, IoT HK, Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre, Hong Kong E-Commerce Supply Chain Association, and Innovate for Future.

BUSINESS GOVirtual Technology Exhibition Categories:

Over 100 Cutting-edge Technologies and Products: Allowing participants to experience the latest technological achievements firsthand.

Allowing participants to experience the latest technological achievements firsthand. Covered Fields: AI, big data, blockchain, Web 3.0, cybersecurity, fintech, retail technology, marketing technology, smart office, and tech for sustainability.

