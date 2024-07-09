ZJLD Conferred the 2023 China Financial Market Award for Outstanding IPO of the Year

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2024 – The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the second Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu stock being publicly listed,(“ZJLD” or the “Company”, SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), has been honored with the prestigious “2023 China Financial Market Award” – Outstanding IPO of the Year for its outstanding financial performance, further cementing its preeminent position and remarkable achievements in the capital markets.

The “2023 China Financial Market Award” is hosted by the influential Hong Kong-based financial magazine “China Financial Market Award”, and co-organized by a consortium of renowned institutions, including the Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited, China Mergers and Acquisitions Association (Hong Kong) Limited, Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association. Having successfully held six editions to date, the award has gained widespread recognition for its fairness and authority within the capital markets. The award program encompasses 15 prestigious categories, covering a diverse range of industries, including finance, technology, baijiu, biomedical, real estate, and over 20 other sectors, with the aim of recognizing the exceptional performance of listed companies across various dimensions in the past year. ZJLD stood out from its peers with its impressive financial results and outstanding investment value, innovative business model, robust operational management, and formidable influence in the capital markets, earning it this distinguished accolade as the deserving recipient of “Outstanding IPO of the Year”.

As a leading player in the baijiu industry, ZJLD has delivered an impressive performance in the capital markets in the past year. On April 27, 2023, the Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, breaking a 7-year drought in the baijiu industry’s public offerings and filling a 37-year gap in the Hong Kong stock market’s baijiu sector. As the first baijiu stock on the Hong Kong bourse and the second Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu company to go public, the listing was a landmark achievement. In less than four months after its debut, ZJLD was included in the “Stock Connect” program and the S&P Global BMI Index. Within just eight months, the Company was also added to four prominent indices under the FTSE Global Equity Index Series. The Company’s share garnered substantial attention and acclaim from a wide range of local and international investors and professional institutions. It has become the largest fundraising ticker in the Hong Kong stock market and the global consumer sector in 2023. Looking ahead, the Group will further expand its product portfolio, strengthen brand promotion, consolidate its local advantages, and actively explore overseas market opportunities, targeting to achieve even greater success in the international capital markets.

Mr. Ng Paul, the Executive Director and Company Secretary of ZJLD Group, stated, “We are truly honored to receive this award for Outstanding IPO of 2023. This is a resounding affirmation of the Group’s position and strength in the capital markets. Going forward, we will continue to focus on the ‘Four-Horse-Drawn’ initiatives, including brand development, production capacity expansion, channels and team buildings, and emphasize our differentiation strategy. Through continuous innovation and development, we will further solidify our leading position in the industry and enhance our profitability, thereby creating greater value for our investors, partners, consumers, and all colleagues.”

About ZJLD Group Inc.

Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China’s primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. It is one of the “Three Repesentative Sauce Flavor Brands in Guizhou”, along with Moutai and Xijiu. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets.

ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China that is devoted to offering baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma, with sauce-aroma being its core. In terms of revenue in 2023, the Company was the third-largest private baijiu company in China, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. The Company operates four baijiu brands in China, including Zhen Jiu, Li Du, and two leading regional names, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic products. It strives to create a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.