AVIS Singapore Refines Car Rental Standards

AVIS Singapore sets new standards in car rentals, aiming to improve service quality and customer satisfaction.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2024 – AVIS Singapore, part of the global mobility solutions provider, Avis Budget Group, announces significant enhancements to its car rental services, aiming to improve the customer experience and establish new benchmarks within the industry.

AVIS Singapore sets new standards in car rentals.

Effective immediately, it is upgrading its service offerings to increase convenience and reliability for both short-term and long-term clients. This initiative demonstrates AVIS’ dedication to quality and customer satisfaction and emphasizes its commitment to providing affordable and reliable vehicle rentals in Singapore’s competitive automotive sector.

Service Enhancements

AVIS Singapore’s latest offerings address key customer pain points by ensuring vehicle cleanliness, top-notch maintenance, rigorous safety standards, and transparent pricing for its three pillars of service — short-term car rentals, long-term car leasing, and chauffeur drive services. The company also maintains an updated fleet of vehicles reserved exclusively for personal hire, all subjected to strict maintenance protocols.

Further driven by customer feedback, AVIS has implemented substantial enhancements to its fleet and operational standards. These initiatives are not merely improvements but are aimed at setting new industry benchmarks for customer experience and service excellence.

Benefits for Loyal Customers



Members of Avis Preferred, AVIS’ loyalty programme, will continue to enjoy exclusive benefits, both locally and globally, across 180 countries. For long-term lease clients, AVIS ensures hassle-free mobility with comprehensive coverage, including maintenance, breakdown assistance, and replacement vehicles. New sign-ups for long-term leases are also eligible for a limited-time offer: a promotional $500 voucher redeemable at over 50 renowned establishments.

Strategic Partnerships and Accessibility



Reinforcing its market leadership, AVIS Singapore has established strategic partnerships with major credit card companies like American Express, Mastercard, and Visa to provide Avis Preferred customers with exclusive discounts and benefits, enhancing the value they receive and solidifying AVIS Singapore’s status as a leader in the automotive rental industry. AVIS also maintains convenient locations for car rental, including at Changi Airport Terminals 2 and 3 and in the central business district.

For more information, please visit AVIS Singapore’s website.

Hashtag: #AVISSingapore

https://www.avis.com.sg/

https://sg.linkedin.com/company/avissingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVIS Singapore

AVIS Singapore, part of Avis Budget Group since 1961, leads the local car rental market. Located strategically at Changi Airport (Terminals 2 and 3) and Havelock Road, AVIS offers reliable rental solutions. As a member of the globally recognised Avis Budget Group — operating in 180 countries with over $12B in revenue — AVIS Singapore embodies the group’s commitment to innovation, customer focus, and sustainable mobility.