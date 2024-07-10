Vientiane Council Urges Compensation for Thanaleng Dry Port Affected Residents

The Vientiane People’s Council has called for compensation for residents who lost land or property due to the construction of the 51.1-hectare Thanaleng Dry Port and Vientiane Logistics Park.

President Anouphab Tounalom of the Vientiane Council, along with Vientiane Mayor Atsaphangthong Siphandone, National Assembly members, and other officials, addressed this issue during the 7th Ordinary Council meeting on 8 July.

According to the Lao state media, the meeting reviewed a report on the impacts of the dry port construction and stressed the importance of providing fair and timely reparation to affected residents. However, details such as the amount of compensation or the number of residents affected have not been disclosed.

Located near the Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge in Dongphosy village, Hatsaifong district, the Thanaleng Dry Port is recognized as one of The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO)nine dry ports of “international importance.”

The dry port was constructed under a 50-year “Built Operate Transfer (BOT)” agreement between the Lao government and the Vientiane Logistics Park Company Limited. Since opening in December 2021, the dry port has seen a significant increase in cargo traffic. In 2022 alone, it managed 49,183 containers. These containers were transported to countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, China, and Russia.

As the compensation issue remains unresolved, Vientiane authorities plan to tackle it during the ongoing Ordinary session, scheduled until 12 July.

Additionally, the Council aims to discuss the 2024 socio-economic development plan and budget, focusing on rural development, poverty alleviation, infrastructure projects, and flood prevention strategies.

In terms of infrastructure projects, key issues include the progress and compensation related to the 230kV transmission line installation from Pia Lad station to Naxaythong power station, updates on a lighting project in Vientiane, and repairs to National Highway No. 13 at the Sikai-Sikeud junction.