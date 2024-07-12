Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2024 Q2) & IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series Half Yearly Review (2024 1H)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 July 2024 – Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2024 2quarter review of ixCrypto Index Series and IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series. The constituent changes will be effective on 19July, 2024 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1.1 ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

The number of constituents will increase to 25 constituents with 4 additions and 2 deletions.

Addition

Pepe Render Hedera Mantle

Deletion

Stellar Filecoin

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 81.82%*, while the 90-day-average volume is 72.44%* (excluding stable coin which has 6.35% of the total crypto universe). The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will be effective on 19 July 2024 (Friday).

Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalization from USD2.03tn to 2.42tn (+19.21%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD89bn to 79bn (-11.23%)#. Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has dropped by 12.74% since the last review.

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 5 EW Index (“IXEW5”) and ixCrypto 5 SR Index (“IXSR5”).

Addition

Dogecoin

Deletion

Cardano

The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW Index (“IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 SR Index (“IXSR10”).

Addition

Toncoin Shiba Inu

Deletion

Polkadot Chainlink



The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (“IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (“IXASR10”).

Addition

Toncoin Shiba Inu

Deletion

Chainlink Polygon

1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

There has been no constituent change to ixCrypto BTC/ETH 5050 Index (“IX5050”) and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index (“IXPI”) since their launch on 9th May 2024

2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituent will increase to 4 with 1 addition and no deletion. Stable coin comprises 6.35% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 99.06% of the 90-day average market capitalization in stablecoin universe.

Addition

First Digital USD

Deletion

No deletion

2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

The number of constituents will remain unchanged as 21 constituents, with 2 additions and 2 deletions

Addition

Toncoin VeChain

Deletion

Quant Algorand

3. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:

Selected Exchanges

Binance Upbit OKX Coinbase Exchange HTX DigiFinex Gate.io BitMart Bitget (NEW) P2B

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com

More details about the ixCrypto index, including their constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)

#As of 30 June 2024, based on past 90 days average

Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)

Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume Number of Constituents Variable/25 in Q2 2024 Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40% Currency US Dollar Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 24×7 Website https://ix-index.com/



Appendix 2



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index

Crypto 90-day-average-Market Cap 90-day-average-volume * Cut-off

Price Cumulative

Market

Coverage before

Cap Weighting (%)

After

40%

Cap# 1 Bitcoin $ 1,294,395,022,195 $ 28,886,673,119 60887.38 53.44% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $ 406,176,391,159 $ 15,208,917,246 3372.97 70.21% 37.42% 3 Solana $ 70,024,671,614 $ 3,031,296,276 140.01 73.10% 5.98% 4 XRP $ 28,817,172,200 $ 1,288,993,395 0.47 74.29% 2.43% 5 Dogecoin $ 22,132,796,908 $ 1,488,898,071 0.12 75.20% 1.63% 6 Toncoin $ 19,879,580,505 $ 339,825,055 7.60 76.02% 1.73% 7 Cardano $ 16,536,611,544 $ 400,288,396 0.38 76.71% 1.27% 8 Shiba Inu $ 13,880,209,762 $ 631,873,474 0.00 77.28% 0.92% 9 Avalanche $ 13,678,014,323 $ 438,019,508 27.73 77.84% 1.01% 10 TRON $ 10,319,265,891 $ 305,254,145 0.13 78.27% 1.01% 11 Polkadot $ 10,035,629,835 $ 221,005,440 6.07 78.68% 0.81% 12 Bitcoin Cash $ 9,476,919,163 $ 475,588,356 380.44 79.08% 0.69% 13 Chainlink $ 9,104,312,691 $ 398,716,805 13.51 79.45% 0.76% 14 NEAR Protocol $ 7,147,824,487 $ 460,449,295 4.95 79.75% 0.50% 15 Polygon $ 6,952,619,900 $ 292,683,172 0.55 80.03% 0.50% 16 Litecoin $ 6,199,090,470 $ 444,914,105 74.92 80.29% 0.51% 17 Internet Computer $ 5,740,668,098 $ 123,850,548 7.92 80.53% 0.34% 18 Uniswap $ 5,449,482,959 $ 215,570,449 8.84 80.75% 0.48% 19 Pepe $ 4,220,246,515 $ 1,186,175,975 0.00 80.93% 0.44% 20 Ethereum Classic $ 4,090,974,737 $ 259,086,250 23.11 81.09% 0.32% 21 Aptos $ 3,935,933,796 $ 169,640,095 6.89 81.26% 0.29% 22 Render $ 3,526,469,245 $ 251,565,580 7.15 81.40% 0.26% 23 Hedera $ 3,498,573,845 $ 131,987,618 0.08 81.55% 0.25% 24 Mantle $ 3,362,731,178 $ 103,082,516 0.78 81.69% 0.23% 25 Cosmos $ 3,319,320,400 $ 154,470,228 6.59 81.82% 0.22%

As of 30 June 2024

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website

Appendix 3

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

Index Constituents ixCrypto 5 EW Index ixCrypto 5 SR Index ixCrypto 10 EW Index ixCrypto 10 SR Index ixCrypto Altcoin

10 EW Index ixCrypto

Altcoin 10 SR Index 1 Bitcoin 20.00% 48.02% 10.00% 38.52% – – 2 Ethereum 20.00% 27.90% 10.00% 22.38% 10.00% 34.56% 3 Solana 20.00% 11.15% 10.00% 8.95% 10.00% 13.81% 4 XRP 20.00% 7.11% 10.00% 5.70% 10.00% 8.80% 5 Dogecoin 20.00% 5.82% 10.00% 4.67% 10.00% 7.21% 6 Toncoin – – 10.00% 4.81% 10.00% 7.42% 7 Cardano – – 10.00% 4.12% 10.00% 6.36% 8 Shiba Inu – – 10.00% 3.51% 10.00% 5.41% 9 Avalanche – – 10.00% 3.37% 10.00% 5.67% 10 TRON – – 10.00% 3.67% 10.00% 5.68% 11 Polygon – – – – 10.00% 5.08%

Appendix 4



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index

and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index

90-day-average Crypto

Market Cap 90-day-average Crypto

Volume Index Level Cumulative Market Cap Coverage Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50 Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional IXBI $1,294,395,022,195 $28,886,673,119 $14689.11 53.44% 50.00% 76.12% IXEI $ 406,176,391,159 $15,208,917,246 $ 28975.85 70.21% 50.00% 23.88%

Appendix 5



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

Crypto 90-day-average- Market Cap 90-day-average-volume * Cut-off Price Cumulative

Market Coverage

before Cap Weighting (%)

After

40% Cap# 1 Ethereum $ 406,176,391,159 $ 15,208,917,246 $ 3,372.97 16.77% 40.00% 2 Solana $ 70,024,671,614 $ 3,031,296,276 $ 140.01 19.66% 22.08% 3 Toncoin $ 19,879,580,505 $ 339,825,055 $ 7.60 20.48% 6.38% 4 Cardano $ 16,536,611,544 $ 400,288,396 $ 0.38 21.16% 4.68% 5 Avalanche $ 13,678,014,323 $ 438,019,508 $ 27.73 21.73% 3.73% 6 TRON $ 10,319,265,891 $ 305,254,145 $ 0.13 22.15% 3.73% 7 Polkadot $ 10,035,629,835 $ 221,005,440 $ 6.07 22.57% 2.98% 8 Chainlink $ 9,104,312,691 $ 398,716,805 $ 13.51 22.94% 2.80% 9 NEAR Protocol $ 7,147,824,487 $ 460,449,295 $ 4.95 23.24% 1.85% 10 Polygon $ 6,952,619,900 $ 292,683,172 $ 0.55 23.53% 1.84% 11 Internet Computer $ 5,740,668,098 $ 123,850,548 $ 7.92 23.76% 1.26% 12 Ethereum Classic $ 4,090,974,737 $ 259,086,250 $ 23.11 23.93% 1.16% 13 Aptos $ 3,935,933,796 $ 169,640,095 $ 6.89 24.09% 1.06% 14 Hedera $ 3,498,573,845 $ 131,987,618 $ 0.08 24.24% 0.93% 15 Mantle $ 3,362,731,178 $ 103,082,516 $ 0.78 24.38% 0.87% 16 Cosmos $ 3,319,320,400 $ 154,470,228 $ 6.59 24.52% 0.88% 17 Stacks $ 3,304,790,158 $ 137,563,783 $ 1.63 24.65% 0.82% 18 Arbitrum $ 3,001,766,136 $ 358,559,039 $ 0.78 24.78% 0.86% 19 VeChain $ 2,605,485,271 $ 65,117,184 $ 0.03 24.88% 0.71% 20 Optimism $ 2,593,333,863 $ 277,735,217 $ 1.74 24.99% 0.66% 21 Injective $ 2,444,399,234 $ 127,115,582 $ 22.76 25.09% 0.72%

As of 30 June 2024

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website.

Appendix 6

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes

Crypto 90-day-

average-

Market Cap 90-day-average-

volume Cut-off

Price Cumulative

Market Coverage

before Cap Weighting (%)

After 40% Cap 1 Tether

USDt $110,676,633,292 $ 58,723,286,322 $1.00 4.57% 40.00% 2 USDC $32,843,643,923 $ 6,516,013,196 $1.00 5.93% 40.00% 3 Dai $5,347,767,911 $ 497,368,904 $1.00 6.15% 14.21% 4 First Digital USD $3,297,386,389 $ 6,526,956,291 $1.00 6.28% 5.79%

As of 30 June 2024

Appendix 7

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24×7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

The vendor tickers are shown below:

Index Name Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Ticker ixCrypto Index IXCI .IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXCBI .IXBI1 ixEthereum Index IXCEI .IXEI1

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes

For data licensing and product, please contact us at licensing@ix-index.com.

For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact enquiry@ix-index.com

Hashtag: #ixCryptoIndex

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24×7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.

Website: https://ix-index.com/

Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.htm

About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index (“IXCI”) is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24×7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI”, “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.