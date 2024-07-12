Vietnam President To Lam Visits Laos, Strengthening 62-Year Cooperation with New Agreements, Initiatives

President of Vietnam, To Lam, visited Laos on 11-12 July, receiving a warm welcome from President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith.

The visit aimed to enhance a robust relationship between the two nations, celebrating 62 years of cooperation. The two presidents signed seven agreements at the National Assembly In Vientiane to continue the development of economic, business, and inter-governmental relations.

Laos and Vietnam trade amounted to USD 476.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, marking a 12 percent increase compared to the previous year, making Vietnam one of the top three foreign investors in Laos. Vietnam has invested in 245 projects in Laos, totaling USD 5.5 billion.

Additionally, the two leaders launched the citizen and ID database project during a ceremony attended by high-ranking delegates. President To Lam also provided 20 Vinfast cars to assist Laos in hosting the ASEAN Chairmanship 2024.

On the same day in the morning, the president of Vietnam, To Lam laid a wreath at the Unknown Soldier Monument in Vientiane to show respect to soldiers who passed away with sacrifice. The two sides also discussed and exchanged their countries’ economic perspectives and international issues.

President Lam paid a visit to Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) in Vientiane to strengthen the cooperation between the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and LFNC. He emphasized the importance of the cooperation agreement signed by the two organizations for the period of 2022 to 2026 and encouraged collaboration in various areas such as ethnic affairs and public engagement.

The Vietnamese president also visited former senior leaders of Laos including former Party General Secretaries and Presidents of Laos Choummaly Sayasone and Bounnhang Vorachith as well as former Lao Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong to express gratitude to the host. He also visited a telecom joint venture in Laos as part of his ongoing visit in Laos.

In the evening, President Thongloun Sisoulith hosted a dinner to welcome President To Lam and his delegation.