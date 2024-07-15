Thailand Welcomes Lao Tourists on New Vientiane-Bangkok Train Service

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) welcomed Lao tourists who arrived at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station by the new trial train from Vientiane Capital to Bangkok, Thailand on 14 July.

The trial train is a project of the two Prime Ministers, Laos, Sonexay Siphandone and Thailand, Srettha Thavisin from last year of inauguration to boost the economy and tourism, as well as to strengthen a robust relationship between the two nations.

TAT Governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool mentioned that the new train of Laos – Thailand will support Thailand’s goal to become the Hub of ASEAN along with boosting tourism and economic activities between the two countries, following the TAT’s plan to increase travel within ASEAN.

She also added that hoping to uplift Lao tourists to travel in Thailand as the preferred destination in order to enhance cross-border tourism from Laos.

TAT has set a goal of nearly 977,000 tourists from Laos and generating 36.96 billion Baht in tourism income by 2024.

The train operation service for Lao and Thai tourists will begin on 19 July The ticket can be booked by the mobile application via “D-Ticket” and at SRT Station. The train route started from Laos, Vientiane Train Station (Khamsavath) to Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Station.

According to state media, the train will leave Bangkok Central Station at 9:25 pm on July 19 and reach Khamsavath station in Vientiane at 9:05 am the next morning. The return trip departs Vientiane at 6:25 pm and arrives in Bangkok at 7:30 am the following day.