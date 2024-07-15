The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Awards 2024

Encourage continuous innovation in the industry Recognise outstanding contributions of surveyors



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 July 2024 – The results of the HKIS Awards 2024 were announced and presented at the HKIS Awards Presentation Ceremony on 12 July 2024 at the Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel. The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Awards aims to commend and recognise the exceptional achievements of Hong Kong surveyors and provide a prestigious platform for surveyors to showcase their outstanding work and promote their professional image. Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, the Awards seek to emphasize the crucial role of surveyors in sustainable development, fostering a culture of sustainable practices in the industry and promoting a sustainable future for Hong Kong. The judging criteria also focus on the efforts made by the entries to integrate innovative sustainable practices into the surveying process.

Nine Past Presidents of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors were invited to serve as members of the first screening committee, while the esteemed jury panel was formed by eleven industry leaders. After a rigorous review process of screening, site visits, and jury panel presentations, Airport Authority Hong Kong’s The Reclamation of Three Runway System Project at Hong Kong International Airport were selected as the most outstanding project, winning the HKIS Excellence in Surveying Award and the Grand Award in Construction (Infrastructure) Category. The project showcased the surveying team’s expertise and innovation in completing a challenging large-scale reclamation.

In addition, the Innovative Surveying Award, the new award category introduced in this year to recognise projects that have enhanced the standard of the industry through the application of innovative technologies, was presented to Sustainability Strategy in Road and Tree Inspection by Advanced Geo-spatial Technology from Highways Department who also won the Grand Award in the Post-occupation Category. The project demonstrated how surveyors used innovative tech to enhance efficiency and precision, reflecting their dedication to innovative practices.

Other Grand Award Winners include Nan Fung Group’s AIRSIDE (Planning Category); Sino Group and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited’s Kwun Tong Town Centre Project (K7) (Planning Category); Chinachem Group and Urban Renewal Authority’s Proposed Composite Development at 28 Tonkin Street (Pre-construction Category); West Kowloon Cultural District Authority’s Hong Kong Palace Museum (Construction (Building) Category); Sino Group’s One North (Sales & Leasing Category); Architectural Services Department’s Maintenance Strategy on ArchSD Maintained Man-made Slope (Post-occupation Category).

The Honourable CHEUK Wing Hing, GBS, JP, the Guest of Honour, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government said, “The surveying profession is the backbone of the development sector in Hong Kong. I am delighted that the HKIS has taken the initiative to organise this meaningful event HKIS Awards, which serves as an excellent platform for promoting and recognising the contributions made by the surveying profession to the development of Hong Kong.”

Sr LAM Ka Fai, Francis, HKIS President said, “We embrace the theme “Surveying for a Sustainable Future”, which underscores our commitment to acknowledging the invaluable contributions of surveyors in fostering a resilient and sustainable environment for our city. This year’s focus aligns with the broader global agenda, reinforcing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and their integration within the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks of numerous institutions across Hong Kong.”

Sr Prof Winnie SHIU, Past President (2019/20) of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and HKIS Awards 2024 Organising Committee Chairlady said, “This year’s award has added two new focus areas to promote sustainable development. The first focuses on sustainable development values, processes and impacts – covering innovative sustainability practices, energy-saving strategies, government policies and their environmental, social and economic impacts. The second focus area emphasizes innovation and technology, looking at the feasibility, technology application, cost-effectiveness and impact on comfort and well-being.”

Event Photos

Photo 1:

Sr LAM Ka Fai, Francis, HKIS President attended the Award Presentation Ceremony and delivered the welcome speech.

Photo 2:

Sr Prof Winnie SHIU, HKIS Awards 2024 Organising Committee Chairlady, said that The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Awards 2024 recognises the professionalism and excellence of surveyors.

Photo 3:

The Honourable CHEUK Wing Hing, GBS, JP, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government, attended the Award Presentation Ceremony as the Guest of Honour and delivered the opening remark.

Photo 4:

Sr LAM Ka Fai, Francis, HKIS President; The Honourable CHEUK Wing Hing, GBS, JP, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government; Sr Prof Winnie SHIU, HKIS Awards 2024 Organising Committee Chairlady and Sr LAU Chun Kong, JP, Jury Panel Convenor of HKIS Awards 2024, Jury Panel Members, HKIS Office Bearers and Organising Committee Members at the HKIS Awards Presentation Ceremony.

Photo 5:

The Reclamation of Three Runway System Project at Hong Kong International Airport is awarded the HKIS Excellence in Surveying Award and the Grand Award in Construction (Infrastructure) Category.

Photo 6:

Sustainability Strategy in Road and Tree Inspection by Advanced Geo-spatial Technology from Highways Department is awarded the Innovative Surveying Award and Grand Award in the Post-occupation Category

Photo 7:

HKIS Awards Presentation Ceremony attracts over 350 guests.

Results of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Awards 2024

* Listed in alphabetical order of the project name in the same category

HKIS Excellence in Surveying Award Project Owner The Reclamation of Three Runway System Project at Hong Kong International Airport Airport Authority Hong Kong

Innovative Surveying Award Project Owner Sustainability Strategy in Road and Tree Inspection by Advanced Geo-spatial Technology Highways Department

Planning Category Project Owner(s) Grand Award AIRSIDE Nan Fung Group Grand Award Kwun Tong Town Centre Project (K7) Sino Group and

Chinese Estates Holdings Limited Merit A Legacy Reimagined, A Story Retold – Ming Wah Dai Ha Redevelopment Hong Kong Housing Society Finalist KT Marina K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited and China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Finalist Monaco Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited Finalist The Salvation Army Lai King Home Redevelopment Project The Salvation Army

Pre-construction Category Project Owner(s) Grand Award Proposed Composite Development at 28 Tonkin Street Chinachem Group and

Urban Renewal Authority Merit 8 Castle Road Henderson Land Development Company Limited and

New World Development Company Limited Merit Central Market Rider Levett Bucknall Limited and Urban Renewal Authority Merit Monaco Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited Merit Public Rental Housing and Subsidised Sale Flats Development at Queen’s Hill Site 1, Fanling Hong Kong Housing Authority Finalist Central Asia Hub Phase 3 Expansion Turner & Townsend Limited Finalist WWF HK Mai Po Infrastructure Upgrade World Wide Fund for Nature Hong Kong

Construction (Building) Category Project Owner(s) Grand Award Hong Kong Palace Museum West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Merit Inland Revenue Centre in Kai Tak Development Architectural Services Department Merit North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality Finalist Kwu Tung North Multi-welfare Services Complex Architectural Services Department Finalist New Territories (Shatin) Forensic Medicine Centre Architectural Services Department Finalist Tenacity Residence: Ying Wa Street Modular Transitional Housing for The Society for Community Organization Beria Consultants Limited,

The Society for Community Organization,

Thomas Chow Architects Limited and Yau Lee Construction Co., Ltd

Construction (Infrastructure) Category Project Owner(s) Grand Award The Reclamation of Three Runway System Project at Hong Kong International Airport Airport Authority Hong Kong Merit Enhancement Works for Kwun Tong Sewage Pumping Station Drainage Services Department Merit Improvement to Dongjiang Water Mains P4 at Sheung Shui and Fanling Water Supplies Department

Construction (Alteration and Addition) Category Project Owner(s) Merit Hang Seng Bank Headquarters – Workplace Transformation Hang Seng Bank Limited Finalist Alteration and Renovation Works for Shun Sing Mansion Urban Renewal Authority

Sales & Leasing Category Project Owner(s) Grand Award One North Sino Group Merit Monaco One & Monaco Marine Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited

Post-occupation Category Project Owner(s) Grand Award Maintenance Strategy on ArchSD maintained Man-made Slope Architectural Services Department Grand Award Sustainability Strategy in Road and Tree Inspection by Advanced Geo-spatial Technology Highways Department Merit CITIC Tower CITIC Pacific Limited Finalist Crafting Homes from Empty Spaces – “from Vacant to Vibrant” Hong Kong Housing Authority Finalist Monaco One Harriman Property Management Limited

Projects Outside Hong Kong Category Project Owner(s) Merit Building # 15 Beijing Anye Property Management Co., Ltd. and

Swire Properties (China) Investment Company Limited

The HKIS Awards 2024 Organising Committee gives thanks to the following HKIS Past Presidents and industry leaders who have given their support as First screening Committee and Jury Panel members.

Jury Panel Convenor Sr LAU Chun Kong, JP

Past President, 2015/16, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Jury Panel Members* Sr Prof CHAU Kwong Wing

Chair Professor, Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong;

Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Dr CHEUNG Tin Cheung, SBS

Chairman, Hong Kong Green Building Council Ar Prof Ada FUNG, BBS

President, Hong Kong Alliance of Built Asset & Environment Information Management Associations;

Chair, Hong Kong Chapter of buildingSMART International Ir HO Chi Shing

Chairman, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency Prof LING Kar Kan, SBS

Vice Chairman, Hong Kong Housing Society;

Director, Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Sr LO Pui Yiu, Sapphire

Assistant Director of Lands, Lands Department, HKSAR Government Dr TANG Shuk Ming, Winnie, MH, JP

Founder and Honorary President, Smart City Consortium Mr WONG Chuen Fai, JP

Commissioner for Climate Change, Environment and Ecology Bureau, HKSAR Government Prof YEH Gar On, Anthony

Chair Professor, Department of Urban Planning and Design, The University of Hong Kong Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP

Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR Government

* Listed in alphabetical order by surname

First Screening Committee* Sr KAN Fook Yee, GBS

Founding President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Sr LAM Chun, Daniel, SBS, JP

Past President, 1986/87, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Sr Prof LEUNG Shou Chun

Past President, 1990/91, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Sr WU Moon Hoi, Marco, GBS

Past President, 1991/92, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Sr CHEUNG Ho Sang, Albert, JP

Past President, 1992/93, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Sr LAU Ping Cheung, GBS, JP

Past President, 1996/97, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, Sr Prof NG Hang Kwong, Francis, BBS

Past President, 1999/2000, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Sr Prof WONG Bay

Past President, 2010/11, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Sr KWOK Chi Wo, Simon

Past President, 2013/14, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

* Listed in year of presidency

About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 10 July 2024, the number of members reached 10,867 of which 7,837 were corporate members, 50 were associate members and 2,980 were probationers and students. HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorized building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality, construction costs and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey, etc.

