Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts debuts the “15th Wonder” in Vietnam

Vietnam – the 7th country and the brand’s first Southeast Asian destination of Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts.

A new symbol of international tourism in the coastal city.

NHA TRANG, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 July 2024 – As the premium brand of Spain’s “national treasure” – Meliá Hotels International Group, Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts is renowned for its luxurious resorts situated in prime tourist destinations worldwide. Each Gran Meliá resort is a masterpiece of architecture, seamlessly blending with local culture to offer unique and extraordinary experiences.

Gran Meliá Nha Trang is dubbed Vietnam’s billionaire peninsula.

The allure of the “15th Wonder” by Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts

Prior to Vietnam, Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts managed and operated only 14 resorts across six countries globally. This limited number reflects the brand’s stringent standards in selecting destinations for their stunning properties. After numerous evaluations, Gran Meliá Nha Trang, the “15th Wonder” of Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, has been introduced, making Vietnam the seventh country and the brand’s first Southeast Asian destination.

Dubbed the Vietnam’s billionaire peninsula, Gran Meliá Nha Trang boasts all the elements of feng shui, with its back against the majestic Co Tien Mountain and facing the expansive blue sea.

Capitalising on the natural gifts bestowed upon Nha Trang, such as its year-round mild climate, consistently clean air rated green on the CGI scale, and amongst the world’s most beautiful bays, Gran Meliá Nha Trang is designed to optimize the living and vacation experience.

Not only does it bear the hallmark of a world-renowned luxury resort brand, but Gran Meliá Nha Trang also boasts unique values. Upon choosing Gran Meliá Nha Trang, guests are immersed in a world of extravagance and sophistication with “Spanish Luxury” – experience royal services tailored for the elite, enjoy the modern Vega Yacht, explore a chain of high-end Asian-European restaurants, relax at the private Calanques-style beach, or dive into the “miniature ocean wonder” Van San Dao – Vietnam’s first coral reef park.

The Limited Edition Mansion Collection

The 98 beach villas at Gran Meliá Nha Trang are not merely places to stay but architectural artworks, meticulously crafted down to the finest details. Inspired by Indian Creek, the famous billionaire peninsula in Miami of the United States, Gran Meliá Nha Trang is the proud Vietnamese version, where guests can enjoy the perfect blend of nature’s raw beauty with top-tier services and amenities.

Inside the Coral Villas furnished by Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors

The crowning jewel of Gran Meliá Nha Trang is the collection of 10 one-of-a-kind mansions in The Limited Edition Mansion, including The Coral Villas furnished by Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors – two timeless legacies and the only two villas worldwide designed personally by the legendary Roberto Cavalli. Marked by the renowned fashion house, the space is the harmonious blend of a traditional touch and ‘Made in Italy’ excellence, offering customers a truly unique experience. One of the distinct features of these “branded” villas is the 100% handmade furniture crafted by Italy’s top artisans, representing the pinnacle of sophistication and luxury.

The other two mansion lines of The Limited Edition Mansion, The Coral Artistry and The Coral Villas inspired by the GTT 15 Yacht, also boast remarkable highlights.

The Coral Artistry is a masterpiece of architecture and painting, created for owners with artistic souls. The Coral Villas inspired by GTT 15 Yacht recreates the “timeless” design of the limited-edition $13 million Dynamiq GT115 superyacht from the Porsche Design series by Dynamiq, incorporating all Minotti by Porsche interiors into the grand upto 1,400m2 villa space.

Nestled in the paradise bay of Nha Trang, Gran Meliá Nha Trang has become a new symbol of international tourism in the coastal city.

Invested by KDI Holdings Group and other prominent names such as Hyundai E&C – Korea’s top construction group, HBA – the leading world-renowned hospitality design firm and Minotti, Italy’s furniture ‘national treasure”, Gran Meliá Nha Trang offers guests entirely new experiences. Here, visitors can immerse themselves in an exquisite artistic space, enjoy diverse entertainment services and luxuriate in first-class amenities.

