Iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel confirms reopening on 27 September 2024 with a stunning new look and elevated guest experience

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 July 2024 – Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has confirmed that its reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel will officially open to guests on 27 September 2024, signalling an exciting new chapter for the company in Thailand and internationally.

Completely rebuilt from the ground up as part of the Dusit Central Park mixed-use development, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok pays homage to its 50-year legacy while setting a new standard for luxury hospitality. Designed with discerning travellers in mind, the hotel promises to make history once again, establishing groundbreaking benchmarks in service and design.

Rising on the same prestigious site as its predecessor, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok boasts a unique distinction: all 257 of its luxurious guest rooms boast breathtaking, uninterrupted views of Lumpini Park. Elegant, cantilevered window seats extend from each guest room, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the stunning panorama.

The hotel’s considerate approach to redevelopment was recently unveiled at an exclusive media event in Bangkok. Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit International, emphasised the company’s commitment to merging contemporary trends with the timeless spirit of the original Dusit Thani Bangkok, which was the city’s tallest, grandest building when it first opened in 1970.

“For over five decades, the original Dusit Thani Bangkok was a beloved landmark, a true ambassador of Thai hospitality for global travellers,” said Ms Suthumpun. “As we embarked on its reimagination, we were committed to honouring that legacy while exceeding the expectations of today’s sophisticated guests. This meant meticulously preserving elements of the original hotel and seamlessly blending them with a fresh, modern design. Throughout this process, we stayed true to the vision of Dusit’s founder, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, and owner, Mr Chanin Donavanik, to showcase Thai culture, art, and gracious service in a way that resonates with contemporary travellers and adapts to evolving preferences. Sustainability remains a core focus for Dusit, and this commitment is also reflected in the new hotel’s design and operations. Ultimately, we aim to deliver an unparalleled guest experience while preserving the warmth and service that have always been synonymous with the Dusit Thani name.”

Ms Natapa Sriyuksiri, Managing Director – Dusit Estate and Group Creative Strategy, Dusit International, said that the main challenge in designing the new Dusit Thani Bangkok was capturing the essence of the original hotel’s warmth and character while ensuring a fresh, modern aesthetic.

“The original Dusit Thani Bangkok had a soul all of its own, and our goal was to translate that spirit into a contemporary space equipped for the future,” said Ms Sriyuksiri. “We started by reinterpreting the original hotel’s unique design elements through a modern lens. This involved studying the hotel’s distinctive interiors and architecture to identify patterns we could modernise or reference in new creations.”

Envisaged by Architects 49 International Limited and OMA Asia Hong Kong Limited, a division of the esteemed Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), renowned for its groundbreaking contributions to architecture and urban planning, the new hotel’s architecture pays homage to the unique style of its predecessor. Its elegant interiors, exquisitely crafted by internationally acclaimed Asian interior design firm, André Fu Studio, seamlessly blend the original hotel’s rich heritage with contemporary Thai aesthetics, incorporating warm colour tones and subtle traditional motifs for a modern interpretation of classic Thai artistry and craftsmanship.

Further honouring the hotel’s storied past, a signature ‘Heritage Floor’ designed by Thai interior design firm P49 Deesign & Associates Co. Ltd captures the spirit of the original property. This floor is adorned with exclusive artworks by local artists, each inspired by the hotel’s legacy.

The reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok goes beyond design to celebrate its heritage. The original hotel’s iconic golden spire, a beloved landmark, has returned and is now contained within a new, three-times-larger spire. Guests can also admire paintings and murals from the original hotel’s Benjarong Thai Restaurant, including the restaurant’s meticulously preserved main pillars, which were carefully removed and reinstalled in the new hotel’s main lobby. The intricate carved teak ceiling from the same restaurant has also been meticulously reassembled and given a new life within the new hotel.

“By reimagining elements from the original Dusit Thani Bangkok and focusing on exquisite craftsmanship throughout the entire design process – from architecture to décor to furnishings – we’ve woven a connection between the hotel’s past and present, creating a timeless harmony guests will experience throughout the entire new hotel,” said Ms Sriyuksiri.

The four key pillars of Dusit Graciousness – Service (personalised and gracious), Locality (uniquely linking guests to the local community), Well-being (delivering wellness experiences beyond the spa); and Sustainability (social, economic, and environmental) – that inspire the guest experience at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide also influenced the new hotel’s design.

“Dusit Thani hotels, wherever they are in the world, are carefully designed to serve as a unique reflection of the communities they serve, creating places to see and be seen, and bringing value far beyond the property’s walls,” said Ms Sriyuksiri. ‘The new Dusit Thani Bangkok is the epitome of this commitment. No inch of space has been wasted in our pursuit of hospitality excellence. With an unrivalled Thai-inspired design that becomes progressively more modern towards the building’s golden spire, we’ve gone to great lengths to ensure the aesthetics of each area serve as the stage for lasting memories to be made. There’s a genuine sense of theatre, too. Large, open windows in the ballroom and lobby seamlessly connect the hotel’s vibrant energy with the surrounding Lumpini Park, showcasing both the stunning cityscape and the exciting events happening within. This innovative design ensures the new Dusit Thani Bangkok stands out as a unique landmark, a true icon for a new era of Thai hospitality.”

Beyond aesthetics, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok also incorporates Feng Shui principles for a holistic guest experience. “Our goal,” explained Mr Somkiat Lo-Chindapong, Deputy Managing Director of Architects 49 Limited (A49), “was to seamlessly integrate world-class design with the legacy of the original hotel, and this included marrying ancient Feng-Shui wisdom about wind and water with modern architecture. This approach is evident in the building’s positioning within Dusit Central Park, ensuring each guest room offers unobstructed views of Lumpini Park through large bay windows with a luxurious gold finish. These breathtaking vistas act as ‘golden frames of memories,’ drawing positive energy into the hotel while creating lasting impressions for guests.

“Blending old-world charm with modern elegance, there simply is no other building like it in Bangkok. It is instantly recognisable as the Dusit Thani Bangkok, inside and out. Furthermore, the seamless connection to Lumpini Park and the upcoming roof park at the heart of Dusit Central Park ensures nature is truly at the heart of the guest experience.”

To complete this luxurious sanctuary, the new hotel features just 257 guest rooms – a thoughtful reduction from its predecessor’s 517, prioritising spaciousness. These exquisite rooms, starting at an impressive 50 square metres, were designed by the aforementioned André Fu Studio to seamlessly blend traditional elegance with modern luxury while uniquely framing the expansive park views beyond.

In addition to the luxurious rooms, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok boasts a unique urban wellness concept delivering well-being experiences beyond the spa, and ten restaurants and bars, including new venues created in collaboration with renowned chefs and mixologists. For business travellers and event planners, the hotel boasts over 5,000 square metres of dedicated meeting and event space. The centrepiece is one of Bangkok’s largest grand ballrooms, featuring a dramatic eight-metre ceiling and a panoramic view of Lumpini Park. Additional meeting spaces cater to both intimate gatherings and large-scale events.

Additional elements of Dusit Central Park, including ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sq m Roof Park, are all slated to open in 2025.

Bookings for the new Dusit Thani Bangkok are available now via dusit.com.

