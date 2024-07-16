Over 3,000 Students Register for University Entrance Exams

As the new academic year approaches, over 3,000 students have already registered for entrance exams at the National University of Laos (NUOL), the largest university in the country. Registration opened on 8 July and will run until 7 August.

As of 16 July, a total of 3,245 students have registered for entrance exams to secure a spot in one of the university’s 118 courses. These exams are scheduled to take place on 10 August at the Dongdok campus in Vientiane Capital.

Regarding registration, applicants have two main options such as Group A and B. Group A candidates will take exams in math, physics, Lao/literature, chemistry, biology, and English to enroll in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs. Meanwhile, Group B candidates will take exams in math, Lao language/literature, geography, history, and English to pursue courses outside the STEM fields.

Other major universities such as the University of Health Sciences in Vientiane Capital, the University of Champasack in Champasack Province, Souphanouvong University in Luang Prabang Province, and the University of Savannakhet are also gearing up for their entrance exams. Online registration is available and encouraged for a faster and simpler application process.

As registration continues, more students are encouraged to pursue higher education at the university level. However, both NOUL and other universities have observed a decline in student registrations in recent years.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, only 6,688 students secured places at NOUL out of 7,441 who took exams. In contrast, the 2020-2021 academic year saw over 9,000 students securing places at NOUL out of 16,700 who registered.

The Ministry of Education and Sports is concerned about this decline, attributing it to limited job opportunities in Laos, with many prospective students hesitating to invest in university education without clear job prospects.

Meanwhile, financial and economic challenges in rural areas also contribute to the decrease, as high tuition fees deter potential applicants. Additionally, the increased availability of scholarships for studying abroad has led to fewer applications to local universities.