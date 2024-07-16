PSB Academy celebrates 60th Birthday with interactive installations to showcase upskilling opportunities for Singaporeans

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 July 2024– In celebration of its 60th anniversary, PSB Academy (PSBA), one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions, is hosting a series of interactive installations to showcase the various upskilling and reskilling opportunities for Singaporeans across all walks of life in a fun and informative way.

Themed ‘Skill Up, Stand Out with PSB Academy’, visitors will get a first look at PSBA’s latest line-up of courses for students in Singapore and can meet with consultants who can share more about these courses. This initiative aligns with the government’s recent push to make skills upgrading easier for working adults and their vision to bring high-quality, industry-relevant programs offered by private education providers into the higher education landscape.

Celebrating 60 Years of Making Upskilling Accessible and Inclusive

These installations follow PSBA’s recent announcement of its S$3.5 million Diamond Jubilee Education Grant initiative, to support Singapore-based students in upskilling and reskilling and is a lead up to its 60th Diamond Jubilee celebration at the end of the year.

“For 60 years, PSB Academy has been a proud partner in Singapore’s educational landscape,” said Derrick Chang, Chief Executive Officer of PSB Academy. “By bringing these interactive installations directly to the public, we aim to make higher education more accessible, inclusive, and relevant to current industry needs. These experiences provide a welcoming platform for everyone to learn about the variety of courses we offer. It reaffirms our commitment to empowering Singaporeans with the skills they need to succeed in their careers, ultimately contributing to shaping Asia’s future leaders.”

Kicking off at Our Tampines Hub on July 19th to 21st, and followed by Westgate in August, visitors can also expect to:

Explore a wide range of flexible, industry-relevant courses: Get a first-hand look at PSBA’s extensive part-time and full-time programmes offered in partnership with renowned global universities, covering over 18 disciplines and spanning academic levels from certificates, diploma to doctorates, align perfectly with the key messages shared by Minister Chan Chun Sing at the launch of SkillsFuture Festival 2024 theme of Recognising Skills, Building Careers. Echoing the SkillsFuture movement’s emphasis on enhancing career health through upskilling, PSB Academy’s programmes are designed to positively impact Singaporeans’ professional journeys. Collaboration with renowned global universities to provide a diverse and inclusive higher education will equip Singaporeans with essential skills for diverse careers, enhancing professional journeys and manpower development. PSB Academy shares the government’s vision of affordable lifelong learning, offering flexible programmes from pre-university to postgraduate levels, supporting continuous professional development and reducing opportunity costs for mature workers. Minister Chan highlighted the government’s commitment to making lifelong learning more affordable and accessible. PSB Academy shares this vision, offering flexible and affordable learning options for all stages of life. Our suite of programmes, from pre-university courses to postgraduate degrees, is structured to reduce opportunity costs for mature workers and support continuous professional development. This aligns with the government’s efforts to invest in Singaporeans throughout their lives, fostering a culture of lifelong learning.

Discover in-demand skills through interactive game booths: Participate in interactive game booths that highlight various skillsets in demand by employers. Participants have the opportunity to test their abilities and discover their potential in high-growth fields such as AI & Robotics, Engineering, Media and Communications, Sports Sciences, and Health and Life Sciences via engaging, skill-based challenges. *Participants can also stand a chance to win vouchers and attractive prizes such as JBL earbuds, 3D-Printed tokens and coasters, Balestier Khalsa's jerseys and many more! When all game booths have been completed, players will be entitled to redeem a free goodie bag of PSBA's Diamond Jubilee merchandise!

*While stocks last

Special appearance by PSB Academy’s long-time partner, Balestier Khalsa Football Club (FC): The athletes will be making a special appearance at Our Tampines Hub and Westgate, engaging participants at various stations such as the Diamond Dash and Balloon Buster stations that put your sports performance to the test! Bringing along 15 sets of the Balestier Khalsa team jerseys to hand out to some lucky participants at each location, the public will get to learn more about the marvels of sport sciences in our everyday lives.

“Our partnership with PSB Academy underlines our focus in sports science and data to optimise player performance and well-being,” said Don Darwin Jalil, Vice-Chairman, Balestier Khalsa Football Club. “PSB Academy’s facilities and expertise have significantly aided our preseason and match preparations. We are committed to our players’ post-sports careers and encourage them to explore educational opportunities at PSB Academy.”

‘Skill Up, Stand Out with PSB Academy’ pop-up installation

Date Time Location 19-21 July 11am-8pm Special appearance by players from Balestier Khalsa FC daily, from 5pm to 7pm. Our Tampines Hub, Festive Walk East Nearest MRT: Tampines 7-11 August 10.30am-8pm Special appearance by players from Balestier Khalsa FC daily, on 7-8 August and 10-11 August, from 5pm to 7pm. Westgate, Level 2 Nearest MRT: Jurong East

In line with the Diamond Jubilee anniversary celebration, PSB Academy will also be raising funds for Care Corner’s “Uplift for Life 2024” campaign through sales of its 60th merchandise to its staff and students. The campaign aims to raise funds for programmes that help break cycles and uplift lives of disadvantaged children, youths, families and seniors for the long-term.

Further event details and updates can be found on https://openhouse.psb-academy.edu.sg/60th-anniversary.

About PSB Academy:

As one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions, PSB Academy proudly celebrates its 60th anniversary, marking a heritage of almost six decades dedicated to shaping over 200,000 learners. With our campaign themed “Uncovering Diamonds,” we reflect on our journey and commitment to defining our identity as “Asia’s Future Academy.”

Established in 1964 under Singapore’s Economic Development Board, and later the Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy was founded to enhance the knowledge and skills of Singapore’s workforce. Our approach to education focuses on what truly matters: performance in the New Economy. We are dedicated to providing quality education that nurtures future-ready graduates equipped with the skills and tools necessary to thrive in a digitally-driven world.

To bolster our commitment to excellence, we have recently launched the STEM Wing—an expansion of our City Campus. This innovation hotbed is equipped with high-tech, industry-approved labs and facilities designed to enhance STEM education for our students. Located in the heart of the city, our learning spaces foster global connectivity, offering a collaborative environment that prepares students to become agile innovators and contributors to society.

With a robust network of industry partners, PSB Academy ensures our students are well-prepared for the workforce. Today, we host over 17,000 students each year from more than 50 nationalities, offering a comprehensive slate of certificate, diploma, degree, and short courses.

As we commemorate this milestone, we remain dedicated to uncovering the diamonds within each learner, continuing our legacy of excellence and innovation for many more years to come.