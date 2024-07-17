EU, ASEAN Team Up in Education to Address Global Challenges

In a landmark discussion hosted by the European Union (EU), ASEAN, and leading scholars from both regions convened to enhance cooperation in education and research, highlighting the transformative impact of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy on ASEAN. The dialogue focused on innovation, research collaboration, sustainable development, and the exchange of students and academics.

During the The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to ASEAN, Sujiro Seam emphasized the importance of people-to-people connectivity and investment in education and research as key components of the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership. He noted that the Partners’ Dialogue celebrated the existing cooperation between the EU and ASEAN in education and research, and explored ways to develop further this collaboration within the framework of the Global Gateway Strategy, benefiting both regions and their populations.

The EU-funded Erasmus Program and Horizon Europe exemplify successful collaboration in higher education and research.

The Erasmus Program has benefited students, scholars, and universities in ASEAN through exchanges, postgraduate scholarships, and support for university partnerships.

Meanwhile, Horizon Europe, the world’s largest publicly funded multilateral research and innovation program, offers researchers and innovators outside Europe the opportunity to participate in EU-funded collaborative research and innovation projects. This program aims to address global challenges by fostering green, digital, healthy, and resilient societies.

Launched in 2021, the Global Gateway strategy aims to tackle global challenges such as climate change, health system improvement, and the enhancement of global supply chain competitiveness and security.

Between 2021 and 2027, the EU and its Member States, collectively known as Team Europe, have committed to mobilizing at least EUR 10 billion for sustainable and high-quality projects in the ASEAN region. This investment is tailored to meet the needs of partner countries and ensure lasting benefits for local communities.

Since 1977, the EU’s partnership with ASEAN has been built on shared values and common goals. In 2020, the EU and ASEAN elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. They continue to cooperate in ensuring regional peace and security, building sustainable connectivity, promoting free and fair trade, and supporting sustainable development in ASEAN.

To commemorate 45 years of dialogue relations, the Delegation of the European Union to ASEAN, in partnership with the ASEAN Secretariat and bilateral EU Delegations to ASEAN Member States, organized a series of events throughout 2022. These included a comic strip competition, a virtual cooperation exhibition, a joint photo exhibition, and the ASEAN-EU Bike 45 Ride. The celebrations culminated in the first-ever EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit at the Leaders’ level on 14 December, 2022, in Brussels.