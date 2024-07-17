European Union, ASEAN Boost Education, Research Ties through Global Gateway Strategy

In a landmark discussion hosted by the Ambassador of the European Union (EU), Sujiro Seam, the EU, ASEAN and leading scholars from both regions came together to enhance cooperation in education and research.

The Partners’ Dialogue focused on the transformative impact of the Global Gateway strategy in ASEAN, emphasizing innovation, research collaboration, sustainable development, and the exchange of students and academics between the two regions.

Launched in 2021, the Global Gateway strategy aims to tackle the most pressing global challenges, from fighting climate change to improving health systems and boosting the competitiveness and security of global supply chains. Between 2021 and 2027, the EU and its Member States, together as Team Europe, committed to mobilizing at least EUR 10 billion (USD 10.9 billion) of investments for sustainable and high-quality projects in the ASEAN region, taking into account the needs of partner countries and ensuring lasting benefits for local communities.

“People-to-people connectivity and investment in education and research are key components of the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership,” Sujiro Seam, EU Ambassador to ASEAN, said. “Today in our Partners’ Dialogue, we celebrated the EU-ASEAN cooperation on education and research and explored avenues to further develop this cooperation in the context of the EU Global Gateway Strategy, working with partners for the betterment of our regions and their people” he added.

The EU-funded Erasmus Program and Horizon Europe are just two examples of successful collaboration in the field of higher education and research. Students, scholars, and universities in ASEAN benefited from the Erasmus program through student and scholar exchanges, postgraduate scholarships, and support for university partnerships.

In the field of research, Horizon Europe is the world’s biggest publicly funded multilateral research and innovation program. It offers researchers and innovators outside Europe the opportunity to participate in EU-funded collaborative research and innovation actions. It aims to tackle global challenges, including building green, digital, healthy and resilient societies.