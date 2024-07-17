June Road Accidents in Laos: 57 Lives Lost, 799 Injured

In June, over 460 traffic accidents claimed the lives of 57 people and injured 799 others. Additionally, 817 vehicles were damaged as a result of these incidents.

This marks a decrease compared to the number of road accidents reported across the country in May, which saw 79 deaths and 513 accidents.

During June, Vientiane Capital reported the highest number of accidents among all provinces in Laos, with a total of 90 incidents resulting in 8 fatalities, 96 injuries, and damage to 166 vehicles, a local media reported.

The Traffic Police Department attributed the main causes of these accidents to violations of traffic regulations, such as speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

In response to these concerning statistics, traffic authorities have urged all road users to strictly follow traffic laws. They emphasized the importance of measures such as avoiding drunk driving, wearing helmets when riding motorcycles, and ensuring vehicles are in good condition before starting any journey.

Police stressed that adherence to these measures can play a crucial role in reducing the incidence of accidents on the roads.