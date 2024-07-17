Newtral launched ergonomic chairs to Define a New Work-from-Home Healthy Home Life

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 July 2024 – ergonomic chairs , designed to alleviate the strain of prolonged sitting and support a balanced home-work life. For those tired of sitting in one straight posture for hours and looking to give their back a rest while maintaining productivity, Newtral offers exemplary chairs tailored for the work-from-home environment.

Newtral is known in the market for its quality products enriched with various features. Designed to alleviate the strain of prolonged sitting and support a balanced work-from-home lifestyle, Newtral’s Portable Office Chair is now available to the public.

One of the standout features of the Portable Office Chair is its unique portability. Users can easily transport the chair from one location to another, maintaining productivity without being confined to a single workspace. This innovative chair includes a small, detachable table, perfect for placing laptops and work materials. The table can be conveniently attached or detached as needed, adding a layer of flexibility that enhances the overall workspace experience.

Newtral’s Portable Office Chair has made it far easier for people to maintain and promote a healthy work-from-home life. It has enabled you to not stick to your work table and chair at one location across extended periods. But Users can carry it with them anywhere and continue to perform their work.

What makes it a portable office is the small, detachable table that can be attached or detached from the chair accordingly. The table is used to place your laptop and related materials on its surface, whereas when you don’t feel its need, you can detach it from the setup. This table makes it more preferable and the number one choice of buyers to enhance flexibility in regard to their workspace.

Hashtag: #Newtral

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Newtral

Newtral is not only being liked for the speciality of its products, but it was also the world’s first brand to offer a patented front and back automatic lumbar support mechanism. The legal protection granted by the government for designing such innovative chairs makes it a more reliable source.