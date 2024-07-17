VinFast announces irresistible price for VF e34 and VF 5 electric SUVs at GIIAS 2024 exhibition

TANGERANG, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 July 2024

VinFast Indonesia’s Special Promotion Program at GIIAS 2024



Under the program, both the VF 5 and VF e34 will be sold at a very attractive price starting from 218,250,000 IDR and 273,000,000 IDR, respectively. This promotion applies only to customers who purchase a vehicle with a battery or choose a battery subscription plan at GIIAS 2024 exhibition, and only valid for the first 1,000 units.

In addition, customers will also receive an accessory gift package that includes window tinting, floor mats, a wall-mounted charger, and a portable charger per every purchased vehicle.

Listed price (On The Road Jakarta) GIIAS price (On The Road Jakarta) VF 5 with battery 310,000,000 IDR 286,450,000 IDR VF 5 with battery subscription 241,800,000 IDR 218.250,000 IDR VF e34 with battery 408,200,000 IDR 367,200,000 IDR VF e34 with battery subscription 314,000,000 IDR 273,000,000 IDR

For customers who choose the battery subscription plan, the monthly subscription fee for the VF e34 will be at 1,099,000 IDR/month for a maximum travel distance up to 1,500 km, at 1,570,000 IDR/month for travel distance between 1,500 km and 3,000 km, and 2,590,000 IDR/month for travel distance exceeding 3,000 km.

For the VF 5, VinFast applies a monthly battery subscription fee of 990,000 IDR/month for travel distance up to 1,500 km. The fee increases to 1,415,000 IDR/month for travel distance between 1,500 km and 3,000 km, and 2,360,000 IDR/month for travel distance exceeding 3,000 km.

Mr. Temmy Wiradjaja, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said: “With the goal of making electric vehicles more accessible to consumers, we are excited to announce an irresistible offer to customers attending Indonesia’s largest international auto show, GIIAS 2024. Together with our attractive after-sales policies and diverse range of electric vehicles, I believe that VinFast electric vehicles will soon become commonplace in the daily lives of Indonesian consumers”.

In terms of after-sales service, VinFast offers one of the most attractive policies in the market, including a 7-to-10-year warranty with unlimited mileage for the battery (applicable to customers who choose to purchase the vehicle with battery), and lifetime battery warranty (applicable to customers who choose the battery subscription program).

VinFast recently broke ground on an electric vehicle assembly plant in Subang, Indonesia, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the Indonesian market and its determination to quickly bring high-quality, affordable electric vehicles with excellent after-sales policies to consumers.

At GIIAS, Indonesia’s largest international auto show, VinFast’s booth will showcase the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 electric vehicles from July 18 to 28, 2024, at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition, BSD City, Indonesia.

In addition to the exhibition, customers will also have the opportunity to test drive the VF e34 and VF 5 models, a chance to meet popular Korean actress Kim You Jung, the new brand ambassador for VinFast’s VF 5, on July 21, and participate in many other exciting activities.

About VinFast Auto Ltd.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/en