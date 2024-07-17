World’s First “100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS” Exhibition at Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District Drives Surge of 30% in Footfall and 60% in Tourist Sales at K11 MUSEA During the Opening Weekend

Summer Nostalgia Revitalises the City with Cultural IP



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 July 2024 – Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District, has been selected once again as the ultimate global debut stage for mega events, this time for the highly-anticipated “100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS” exhibition. Doraemon and friends arrived at the iconic landmark Avenue of Stars on 13 July and transformed the harbourfront with the unveiling of the world’s tallest inflatable Doraemon figure. Bringing childhood dreams to life, the entire district activation has attracted international travellers to Hong Kong’s Victoria Dockside to appreciate this world-famous robot cat. This seamless blend of retail with nostalgic culture fuelled a 30% surge in footfall, 60% increase in tourist membership sales and 40% rise of tourist average spending at K11 MUSEA, the pioneering cultural-retail landmark at the heart of Victoria Dockside. Sales generated by food and beverage, fashion, sports and electrical appliance brands saw a hike of 40% to 50% with some restaurants even recording two times increase compared to pre-exhibition.

In addition to the successful hosting of the giant Rubber Duck by Florentijn Hofman and the Doraemon exhibition, Victoria Dockside was previously transformed into a fashion runway for Louis Vuitton’s First Ever Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Show, a historic event for the city. During Hong Kong Arts Month, along with Art Basel, the annual flagship event K11 Art Karnival showcased masterpieces created by renowned artists including Phyllida Barlow, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and more. Spectacular drone and fireworks shows lighting up Hong Kong’s sky during festivals and New Year celebrations ensure that remarkable attractions at the area continuously draw audiences throughout the year. The series of large-scale events have been key in propelling overall sales and footfall at K11 MUSEA to reach new heights since its opening, highlighted by a notable 40% year-on-year increase during the second half of 2023.

“Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District, embodies a fusion of art, culture and innovation that promises a truly immersive experience unlike any other,” said Adrian Cheng, Founder of K11 Group. “It marks a momentous milestone in building a thriving business and cultural ecosystem that connects society. Transforming the district into a dynamic and vibrant art and culture tourism destination has stimulated purchasing power and created a positive impact on the retail scene, benefiting sectors like F&B, hospitality, travel agencies, ultimately playing an instrumental role in bolstering the Hong Kong economy. By incubating cultural IP, we are establishing a sustainable business model that will develop a new economy for Hong Kong, one that is built to last. This approach will shine a spotlight on the unique stories, traditions, and artistic expressions that make Hong Kong a vibrant hub of culture, creativity and commerce.”

The Hong Kong government is boosting the mega event economy and the 210-mega event lineup is expected to bring substantial economic benefits and around 1.7 million travellers to the city, contributing HK$4.3 billion to the local economy. Victoria Dockside has staged an array of large-scale cultural and art events, boosting the district’s ranking to become the top must-visit landmark in Hong Kong for overnight visitors in the recently released Visitor Profile Report 2023 by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

Presented by creative brand AllRightsReserved (ARR), the monumental exhibition commemorates the 90th anniversary of Doraemon’s creator Fujiko F Fujio and features the world’s biggest Doraemon inflatable sculpture towering at 12 metres alongside over 30 life-sized Doraemon sculptures in a sprawling free-entry outdoor exhibition space. The Doraemon frenzy is also sweeping through K11 MUSEA with an indoor “100% Doraemon Manga Art Exhibition Hall” that presents exclusive short film screening, interactive installations and high-quality artwork replicas. Co-creating with K11 MUSEA, this cultural IP fed the frenzy of fans through pop-up stores featuring limited edition items and a first in Hong Kong themed Doraemon café. Victoria Dockside further infused the gem of global pop culture with the city’s treasured cinematic history and dived into the nostalgia by teaming up with 13 Hong Kong film industry icons who share the spotlight as comics-style standees along the one-of-a-kind “100% Avenue of Stars”.

“Over a decade in the making, Victoria Dockside changes the way people interact with art and culture. Anchored by K11 MUSEA, the centrepiece that amplifies art, culture and craftsmanship, along with the Avenue of Stars, the city’s iconic landmark that carries the legacy of Hong Kong’s cinematic legends, Victoria Dockside shines as the ideal stage to celebrate the enduring world of the beloved Doraemon and other large scale cultural events,” said Richard Cheung, Executive Vice President of K11 Group.

